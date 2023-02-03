Madonna got fans excited when she recreated Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday dance in a recent video.

Jenna Ortega stars in the popular Netflix series Wednesday as Wednesday Addams.

In the fun video, the Queen of Pop looked stylish in a lingerie top, black blazer and matching pants.

The 64-year-old songstress, who is heading back on the road for a world tour, accessorized her outfit with metallic grey necklaces, including a diamond cross, large rings on each hand, and dangly cross earrings.

Madonna completed the stylish look with transparent, amber-tinted sunglasses that complimented her strawberry-blonde hairdo, which she styled with curls.

The viral TikTok video clocked over 4.9 million views and over 10,000 comments.

The singer danced to Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit song Bloody Mary, which got her fans dreaming of a collaboration.

One commenter was doubtful, writing that the clip is all their going to get when it comes to Gaga and Madonna working together.

“this is the closest gagaXmadonna collab we’re gonna get🥲,” one fan wrote.”

Another commenter could barely contain his excitement.

“NOT MADONNA STANNING GAGA YASSSSSS,” another added.

Considering their history, another TikTok follower wrote she could never imagine Madonna showing love to her fellow pop star.

“never thought you will ever dance to a Lady Gaga song. I can now die in peace💆🏾.”

Pic credit: @madonna/TikTok

Madonna and Gaga have had a long-standing feud, but it appears to have calmed down in recent years.

It dated all the way back to 2011 when Gaga’s single Born This Way drew comparisons to Madonna’s hit Express Yourself.

The Like A Virgin singer accused Gaga of copying her style over the years, which the A Star Is Born actor denied.

Madonna announced the Celebration world tour

Madonna is going back on the road with a tour celebrating her 40 years as a pop superstar. She is expected to play her greatest hits to a huge audience during the international tour.

Dubbed the Celebration tour, Madonna deleted all her Instagram posts to make the announcement.

One of the promo posts is a truth-or-dare promo with Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne, and other celebrities. In the clip, Schumer dared Madonna to go on a world tour as she sang the pop star’s hit, La Isla Bonita.

The 35-date stadium tour will start in Vancouver, Canada, on July 15 and end on December 1 with a show at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome.

Madonna’s workout routine to stay in shape at 64

Madonna is still in good enough shape to go on a world tour at 64 years old because she works out almost daily.

According to to Eat This, Not That!, she varies her workouts with Pilates, jogging, dancing, and circuit training.

The pop star also adds Ashtanga yoga to her workout routine. Ashtanga is a more strenuous form of yoga and helps build strength.

As to why she works so hard in the gym, Madonna once implied she wasn’t born with a great body and had to work for it. After over four decades in the spotlight, the singer remains in incredible shape.