Madonna fans say she doesn’t look like herself anymore in new video

Singer Madonna at an Arthur and the Invisibles screening in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Observers reacted to Madonna’s new appearance after she released a new video looking unrecognizable.

This comes after the Queen of Pop was a trending topic after coming out as gay in a viral TikTok video.

The 64-year-old’s ever-changing face over the years has sparked plastic surgery speculation.

In a new video, Madge dons bright pink hair, bleached eyebrows, and a noticeably fuller pout.

Madonna is wearing a black top for the video selfie with music playing in the background.

Her fuller and wrinkle-free face appeared heart-shaped with higher cheekbones than in her younger years. The new look had fans comparing the singer-songwriter to Marilyn Manson.

Fans react to Madonna’s unrecognizable look

Critics claim that the Like a Virgin singer has had too much surgery, while some were simply shocked by her new appearance.

“She doesn’t even look like Madonna anymore. Sad. I thought she’d age gracefully and show women they don’t need to change themselves,” a commenter wrote on the video.

Another made an unflattering comparison to rocker Marilyn Manson, writing, “What in the beautiful people is going on here?!? 😨😨😨 Maryln Manson?!?!”

Pic credit: @Madonna/Instagram

An IG observer claims the songstress looks like a completely different person.

“That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her? She looks nothin like she used to.”

“What has she done to her face,” another wrote.

Pic credit: @Madonna/Instagram

Madonna has never confirmed or denied whether she had any cosmetic surgery.

However, last year she shared a cryptic response to her critics.

She shared a video from one of her impersonators called Madonna Masquerade singing, “Oh my God, just shut the f**k up,” in a robotic voice responding to a comment speculating about plastic surgery.

The comment in the video reads: “hahahahaha u should be worried about ur face lifts not my spelling.”

The real Madonna shared the clip of the impersonator on her IG account, adding the caption: “Some Really Good Advice……..🤓 @madonnamasquerade.”

While it is unclear whether the message was directed at the impersonator or Madonna herself, it appears that Madonna is not interested in discussing her appearance.

Madonna’s rumored romance with Tokischa after coming out as gay

Following her announcement that she is gay, rumors of a romance between Madonna and Tokischa have been heating up.

Madonna has kissed the Dominican rapper several times on stage.

However, things got heated between the pair in the video for Hung up on Tokischa, fuelling the rumors.

“Hung up on Tokischa—- Video out now!!👅🔥👅🔥,” Madonna wrote in the IG caption for a video in which the pair kiss passionately.

Madonna splits from her much younger boyfriend, 28-year-old Ahlamalik Williams, after three years in April.