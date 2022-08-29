Madonna strikes a pose with pink hair and fishnets

Madonna in bling. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Superstar Madonna struck a pose with pink hair and fishnets in a bathroom photoshoot.

The famous Material Girl rocked a punk look during the photoshoot in her all-black bathroom. Featuring her bright pink hair, icy blue eyes, and lots of bling, the 64-year-old singer looked goth chic.

Madonna might be the Queen of Pop, but in her most recent post, she was giving punk princess.

She wore a lacy black corset bodysuit, fishnets, and sky-high chunky black heels that complemented her vivid rock star hair.

The bathroom was an excellent background for this messy goth look, giving the nod to a rockstar lifestyle. The bathroom featured stunning black tile, an all-black throne, mirrored walls, and gold accents fit for a queen.

The American singer-songwriter accessorized this eccentric photoshoot with leather gloves and a ton of bling. She even tagged her jeweler, Richie Rich.

Madonna’s shoutout to jeweler Richie Rich and designer Stella Mccartney

Richie Rich has been coined the official “jeweler to the stars” and has made a living blinging out celebs like Madonna.

In her post, Madonna was wearing a blinged-out cross necklace, a necklace with the New York Yankees logo, and a double R necklace that appears to be a shoutout to Richie Rich.

She effortlessly mixed metals giving the whole outfit a grungy twist that was the perfect amount of messy.

Her chunky statement bracelets took it to a new level of sparkle that complimented the dark aesthetic of the bathroom.

The Queen of Pop paired the outfit with a funky black and white sweater from Stella Mccartney. It features a white circular pattern on the front and a Hamsa Hand on the back.

She tagged the famous designer in her post, known for dressing celebs in the perfect amount of rock n roll flare.

Madonna captioned the post with a silly statement, “Sometimes you just have to lock yourself in the bathroom………🚽🚰🤍.”

Celebrities and friends of the famous pop star took to her comments to hype her up, like Diplo, who double replied, “sounds dangerous.”

Screenshot of Diplo’s comment @madonna/Instagram

Madonna’s grunge look is making a comeback

Over the last couple of years, the “clean girl” look has been all the rage over social media. Slick-back buns, minimal makeup, and model-off-duty outfits have flooded IG feeds.

However, big names in the fashion industry have been saying this is ending, and a new look will be trending. The messy, grungy, and punk looks that were all the rage will make a comeback.

Madonna is ahead of the curve and is already showing off her inspired look.