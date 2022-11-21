Machine Gun Kelly questions moon landing, addresses haters in AMAs speech

Machine Gun Kelly added fuel to some conspiracy theories when he questioned the moon landing in his acceptance speech. Pic credit: @machinegunkelly/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly snagged a coveted award at last night’s AMAs, and his acceptance speech may have left some people scratching their heads.

The 32-year-old singer took to the stage to receive his trophy for Favorite Rock Artist and opened up by questioning if the infamous landing on the moon ever really happened in the first place.

He began by thanking his fans and joking about the uncomfortable design of his shocking, purple Dolce & Gabbana spiked suit, which he accessorized with a spiked choker, earrings, and boots.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, used his brief crowd warm-up to address those who doubted him in his career, saying, “There have been some people in the rock community who’ve, uh, called me a tourist.”

He went on to quip back at his haters, telling the crowd, “…they’re wrong, I’m a rocket man.”

In a night already filled with controversy, with singer Chris Brown’s Favorite Male R&B Artist win generating negative outcry from the attendees while presenter Kelly Rowland shushed them, MGK then added more fuel to the fire as he questioned whether humans have really ever landed on the moon.

“We weren’t born on the moon, but we looked at it [, and] were curious, so we went there…supposedly,” he said to the quiet audience.

Recovering quickly as the remark garnered no vocal responses, MGK added that his last two albums were his own personal journey to the moon while adding that he wasn’t finished “exploring the universe” and concluding with a bleeped-out shout.

Insiders told Page Six that the singer had indignantly cried, “We’re going to Mars, motherf***ers!” before striding confidently away from the microphone.

Machine Gun Kelly attends AMAs without Megan Fox

Despite being a momentous evening for MGK, the singer’s fiancee, actress Megan Fox, was nowhere to be seen at the star-studded show.

The couple, who started dating in 2020 and got engaged in January of this year, making their engagement official by drinking each other’s blood, has long been under the microscope for their unusual relationship and quirky rituals.

Rumors of a split have continued to plague the stars this year, initiated in May when Megan was said to possibly be expecting the singer’s baby amidst talk of a rift.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are rumored to be on the rocks

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Megan sparked pregnancy rumors following her 36th birthday bash, during which she was said to have declined to drink alcohol.

MGK added fuel to the gossip when he addressed his “unborn baby” in his BBMA performance.

Sources close to Megan claimed that the actress was getting tired of her beau’s man-child antics, claiming she was also frustrated with MGK’s jealous tendencies.

Despite the rumors, which seem to follow the pair every time Megan or MGK do something fans see as suspicious, such as Megan Fox failing to join her soon-to-be-husband at award shows, they have managed to keep fans on their toes.

With Megan’s recent absence at last night’s event surely encouraging the populace to speculate once more about the future of their relationship, followers will undoubtedly remain hopeful to hear news of a set wedding date as the duo keeps them guessing.