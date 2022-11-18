Megan Fox shared some holiday cheer with her followers but admitted she would rather be doing something else. Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Megan Fox took center stage in two events and served jaw-dropping looks, including one with a see-through dress.

The Transformers actress shared pictures of her looks on her Instagram, but as she revealed in her caption, there was something else she would rather be doing.

Luckily for fans, Megan fulfilled her obligations, slaying the game in two gorgeous ensembles for two highly-publicized events.

The first event that Megan attended was the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier on FWRD in Los Angeles, called Je Suis JPG. Megan was with other well-known names, including Doja Cat and FWRD’s creative director, Kendall Jenner.

The second event was the GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood, where Megan tried on a racier ensemble and rubbed elbows with Kendall’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Megan looked like the human embodiment of the black and white swans as she tried her hand at looks featuring both colors.

Megan Fox dazzles at FRWD and GQ Men of the Year events

Megan opened her carousel of photos with her 2022 GQ Men of the Year party look. She looked over her shoulder with her back facing the camera and her hands against a wall.

The Jennifer’s Body actress wore a see-through dress made of black netting. The dress featured strategically placed satin with a bandeau-style piece of dark fabric over the bodice. The same material was featured along Megan’s side and around her hips, making her look asymmetrical.

A swipe right showed Megan in a strapless white dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. The deconstructed gown had a corset-like waist and dramatically-shaped hips. The midi hem had a unique slit in style, as Megan gave a Victorian-esque look with a twist.

Megan’s hair was slightly different from usual, with an elegant updo and pieces of her bangs framing her face. She sported her tresses similarly to both events on Thursday night.

Her beauty was captivating, with soft-glam makeup and smoky eyes highlighting her piercing blue gaze.

Although Megan looked amazing, she admitted that she would rather eat gingerbread cookies and watch Harry Potter at home.

Megan’s caption read, “2 events 1 night. When is it time to just stay in bed and eat gingerbread watching half blood prince???”

Megan left little to the imagination in her latest looks, but she previously revealed that she has a strict diet.

Megan Fox’s strict no-carb diet

After Megan gave birth to her second child, Bodhi Ranson Green, she opened up to E! News about her post-baby weight loss.

Megan said she was an all-or-nothing type of person and followed a strict diet.

She explained, “I cut out all bread and those sort of carbohydrates. No crackers, no pretzels, no chips. Nothing unhealthy.”

Megan does indulge in coffee, however. She said, “The worst thing I put in my body is coffee, once a day.”

The disciplined actress added, “I don’t have any cheat days.”

While Megan certainly has amazing genes, her self-discipline likely doesn’t hurt.