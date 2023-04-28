Machine Gun Kelly attends Pete Davidson’s Bupkis premiere without Megan Fox fueling breakup rumors

All eyes were on Machine Gun Kelly as he supported a close friend while another loved one was absent.

The musician recently attended the premiere of Pete Davidson’s series Bupkis in New York.

MGK appeared on the red carpet for the show, which took place at The Apollo Theater on Thursday.

It was a star-studded affair, with curious spectators watching the series featuring MGK, Pete, Edie Falco, Joe Pesci, and Pete’s rumored girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

The Peacock show, loosely based on the comedian’s life, is slated to debut next Friday. Pete and MGK have been close friends for years, so his attendance was unsurprising. Additionally, the musician snagged a guest role in the Peacock show.

However, Machine Gun Kelly’s attendance without his partner Megan Fox by his side was surprising.

MGK posed for cameras in a sheer red top, printed pants, and stylish sunglasses. Page Six reported that he was “sullen and serious.”

The musical artist and his fiancee have become known for their red-carpet appearances, wearing coordinated ensembles and engaging in PDA.

However, the photographed moments have become less frequent, leading to whispers of trouble in paradise.

The red carpet appearance, coupled with Megan’s absence from his 33rd birthday celebration, sparked speculations about a potential breakup between the couple.

Breakup rumors have plagued the couple for months, as it seems they have hit a rough patch.

While Megan’s absence from Machine Gun Kelly’s 33rd birthday celebration and the subsequent red-carpet event might have raised concerns among fans and the media, the two previously denied the gossip.

Megan Fox denies Machine Gun Kelly breakup rumors

Although rumors of a Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly split have run rampant, the actress previously denied the claims.

In February, Megan took to social media for a rare post on Instagram. The post featured a screenshot of text, presumably written by Megan.

The actress alluded to rumors that the musician cheated with his guitarist, denying the claims.

Megan denied “third-party interference” with a scathing note, which she has since deleted.

Megan’s post read, in part, “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

Time will tell what happens in the dramatic saga of the famous lovers.