Lul Tim arrested on multiple charges after high-speed police chase in Georgia

Rapper Lul Tim continues to make headlines following his arrest for King Von’s murder. Pic credit: @lul_timm3/Instagram

Lul Tim was arrest after a high-speed police chase in Georgia. The rapper, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, is best known for his involvement in the shooting death of King Von.

In November 2020, rising Chicago rap star, King Von was shot dead during an altercation with rapper Quando Rondo outside a nightclub in Atlanta.

Camera footage showed that Von was shot multiple times during a scuffle with Rondo. The suspect was identified as Lul Tim on social media, and he was subsequently arrested and charged with the murder.

He has since released music and gained a social media following stemming from his notoriety following his involvement in the Atlanta club shooting.

Recently, Lul Tim denied working with 6ix9ine after being spotted in the studio with the controversial rapper. Additionally, he revealed that he is wearing a colonoscopy bag after suffering gunshot wounds from the November 2020 shooting.

Lul Tim arrested on multiple charges

Lul Tim arrested after high speed chase in Georgia pic.twitter.com/WP55zlxaE8 Sign up for our newsletter! September 23, 2021

Social media personality DJ Akademiks revealed that Lul Tim was arrested following a police chase.

A police arrest database search reveals that the rapper faces numerous charges, including failure to stop at a sign, speeding, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and reckless driving.

He also faces a more serious felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

No bond is set, and Lul Tim reportedly remains in jail when writing this report.

Lul Tim granted a $100K bond earlier this year

Lul Tim was released from jail on bond in March 2021 after he was charged with the murder of King Von.

Fulton County Court records, obtained by XXL, show the 22-year-old rapper was granted a $100,000 bond.

He reportedly spent over two weeks in the hospital under police custody after the November shooting before he was taken into jail.

Leeks was fitted with an ankle monitor, and it is unclear how his most recent arrest affects the bail conditions set for his murder charge.

Lul Tim celebrated his 23rd birthday with his friend Quando Rondo earlier this month.

King Von was signed to his childhood friend Lil Durk’s record label, Only the Family.

Durk and Quando Rondo have allegedly traded insults on songs since the deadly shooting on King Von.

Earlier this year, Lil Durk was forced to deny lyrics from his song Still Runnin’ was aimed at Rondo, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

I never said a lame name,” wrote Durk on Instagram. “Stop lien [sic] on me y’all.”