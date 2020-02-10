Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce weren’t included in Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ section and fans are upset

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Every year The Academy pays tribute to those famous faces who lost their lives in the previous year in an In Memoriam segment. It often courts controversy when fans believe certain deserving faces are left out of the montage. This Sunday was no different.

Luke Perry, who died last March, was seen by many as a glaring omission from the segment. Others were distraught at Cameron Boyce, who died last July at only 20-years-old, also being omitted.

Sid Haig and Tim Conway were two other actors notably absent from the In Memoriam, whereas recent celebrity deaths such as Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas made it into the segment.

The moving tribute was performed by Grammy winner Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, who sang a cover version of Yesterday by the Beatles.

The tribute featured many notable stars, including Doris Day, Peter Fonda, Rip Taylor, Peter Mayhew, Agnes Varda, and John Singleton, to name but a few.

Perry and Boyce were included in The Academy’s online gallery, which can be viewed here.

Many folk on Twitter pointed out how it was especially ridiculous to exclude Perry as his last performance was in the movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The film was nominated for ten awards.

Was Luke Perry left off the "In Memoriam" slideshow in the same year a film he's in is nominated 10 times? Yeesh, #Oscars.#LukePerry #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/c3NVAyeoFi — Kevin Fiddler (@KFidds) February 10, 2020

Bruh, you excluded Luke Perry even though his last role was "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood", which was nominated. You also excluded almost everyone here's childhood, Cameron Boyce and horror legend, Sid Haig. Shame on you. — AniMedia Plays (@AnimediaP) February 10, 2020

Many Twitter users have spoken of the “shame” The Academy should feel for having omitted Perry.

shame on the academy for not including luke perry in the “in memoriam” tribute. seeing as ‘once upon a time in hollywood’ was the last film he made before he passed AND it was up for best picture, I have no words other than I’m disappointed. — jen🤠 (@jenjkellerr) February 10, 2020

Luke Perry was best known for playing heartthrob Dylan MacKay in the 1990s hit teen show Beverly Hills 90210. In more recent years, he was known for playing Archie’s dad in Riverdale.

However, he did plenty of movie work too, most notably playing roles in 1992 hit Buffy the Vampire Slayer and 1997s The Fifth Element. More recently, he starred in Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which picked up a gong in two categories this year.

Luke Perry died last March, surrounded by his family after being hospitalized from a stroke. It came as a surprise to everybody as the actor was only 52-years-old.

Many felt Cameron Boyce was also unfairly left out

How “dare the Oscars not include Cameron Boyce?” said one user on Twitter.

How dare the Oscars not include Cameron Boyce #Oscars — ★changes★ (@nikola_minik) February 10, 2020

Some spoke of the huge impact he had on people’s lives and how him being left out “just felt wrong.”

cameron boyce had such a huge impact into a lot of people’s lives including people in the film industry. just cause his career centered mostly around disney didnt make him any less of an actor. him being left out of the in memoriam just felt wrong. — 𝓈𝒶𝓁𝓂𝒶 (@BALlNSKAS) February 10, 2020

Cameron Boyce was best known for his role as Luke Ross in Disney Channel’s comedy Jessie. He also starred in several films, including Mirrors, Eagle Eye, and Grown Ups.

Boyce was only 20-years-old when he died last July. He died following a seizure as a result of an ongoing condition with epilepsy.