Lucy Hale opens up about struggles with acne, says special lighting was needed during some filming

Lucy Hale opened up recently about her struggles with acne, saying that special lighting had to be used for Pretty Little Liars filming. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Lucy Hale shared her experience with a familiar teenage and young adult issue.

The 32-year-old actress of films such as Fantasy Island and The Hating Game, along with television shows like Pretty Little Liars, Ragdoll, and the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, opened up about her struggles with acne during some of her formative years in the spotlight.

The young star discussed how being in front of the cameras while grappling with constant breakouts caused some major emotional meltdowns.

Lucy Hale said she struggled with acne a lot during Pretty Little Liars filming

Lucy, who once dated Colton Underwood, spoke with Glamour about the challenges of being front-and-center while suffering from bad skin.

“There were tears. There were days when I didn’t want to be in front of a camera,” Lucy shared with the magazine.

“I remember vividly one day we were filming Pretty Little Liars- and the show’s called Pretty Little Liars, so they wanted us to look a certain way- we had to specially light my skin to reflect in a different way so you wouldn’t see my acne. I remember being just so embarrassed and mortified.”

The actress added that she’s now obsessed with skincare largely because of her acne, saying that when she was in the moment dealing with her skin, it felt “very isolating,” and she wished she could have had more “grace and compassion” for herself during those times.

Lucy shared how she combats her break-outs now

After going through what many women deal with as they try to heal their skin- trying diets, new makeup, and facial treatments- Lucy said that she finally landed on a solution for managing her acne that also simplified her life.

Lucy revealed that she figured out that she was over-doing her skincare routine and hadn’t sorted out what skin type she had before trying to tackle her skin problems at their core.

“I wanted to use everything, so I’d just use all the products, not knowing I was going to have a reaction. Now I know I have combination skin, which is oily in some parts and dry in some parts, and that’s what leads to the breakouts,” Lucy said.

She said she has also learned not to be afraid of facial moisturizers that she used to fear were adding to her acne.

Lucy concluded by adding that she consistently works on not panicking when she gets a pimple and doesn’t overdo it with pore-clogging makeup.