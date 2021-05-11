Lil Tjay is not dead: Death hoax sweeps internet but rapper is still alive

Lil Tjay is still alive despite death hoax claiming the rapper passed away. Pic credit: Lil Tjay/Instagram

Lil Tjay is the latest celebrity target of a death hoax after a viral article claimed the Call my Phone rapper was shot dead.

The hoax article, which was shared on Facebook over 20,000 times, claims the 20-year-old rapper was found in his home after being shot dead. However, Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merrit, is still very much alive.

The hoax adds far-fetched details claiming that the rapper was killed by a perpetrator wearing black clothes, shoes and drove a black Lamborghini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although the death hoax was being shared on Facebook as a prank, many unsuspecting social media users shared the fake news on their feed, believing the popular rapper is dead.

Lil Tjay has not released a statement despite the death hoax spreading on social media.

The rapper released his second album Destined 2 Win in April, and it debuted at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Death hoax emerges following details about Pop Smoke’s death

The rapper posted a cryptic tweet two days ago after details emerged about the shooting death of fellow New York rap star Pop Smoke.

“Way to much pain in my heart, I maintain cause I’m a soldier,” he wrote in a tweet.

Pic credit: @lilitjay/Twitter

The Bronx-raised rapper was a friend and frequent collaborator of the late rap star, Pop Smoke, who was shot dead at age 20 in Los Angeles during a robbery.

The New York duo collaborated on Pop Smoke’s second EP with singles War and Mannequin. In posthumous releases, Lil Tjay and Pop Smoke continue their winning streak with hit records Mood Swings and Zoo York.

After news broke about Pop Smoke’s death in February 2019, Lil Tjay released a tribute song Forever Pop.

Lil Tjay explains how prison changed him

In an interview with The Breakfast Club radio morning show, Lil Tjay explained how music saved his life. He started by explaining how his stint in prison motivated him to change his life.

“I was on the f**k the world type time you know what I’m saying. I didn’t really call a lot when I was locked up, this was at a young age. So, I was like, I already knew when I came home it was tunnel vision. Like, I could’ve sworn to anybody I was gonna make it,” he explained his motivation.

Co-host DJ Envy asked the rapper how long he was in jail, to which he responded:

“I mean, I got locked up a couple times, different times like from 3 months to 5, 7 to a year.”

In a follow-up question, Envy asked what changed him and the young rap star revealed it was his passion for music.

“It was the music. It was 100% the music, you know what I’m saying like what was the starting of me not giving a f**k about other s**t, you know what I’m saying. Cus, to be honest, the only reason why I was doing the stupid s**t I was doing was cus I was f**ked up with no guidance and didn’t even have nothing to look forward to in life. I ain’t had nothing to live for.”

Other recent death hoaxes have included YouTuber Shane Dawson and Welven Da Great, aka the Deez Nutz guy.