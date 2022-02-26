Lil Durk comments about Pete Davidson and Kanye West rumor, says Ye wants to do collab album

Pete Davidson and Kanye West continue making headlines. Pic credit: Saturday Night Live/YouTube & ©ImageCollect.com/TK/StarMaxWorldwide

Kanye West’s beef with Pete Davidson has included more than a few mentions over the past several weeks as the rapper has featured lines about the Saturday Night Live star in song verses and shared plenty of Instagram posts about him online.

Part of the feud even involved rapper Kid Cudi, who Kanye publicly called out, saying he wouldn’t be featured on Donda 2 due to his association with Davidson.

A rumor about Lil Durk recently popped up, which included Davidson, and the rapper responded to the notion, also mentioning Kanye wants to work on a collab album.

Lil Durk responds to online rumor about Pete Davidson

On Tuesday night, Kanye West, now known as Ye, held a huge listening party in Miami to preview songs from his upcoming album, Donda 2. It featured at least one track that started with a sample of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian giving part of her SNL monologue from when she hosted this past October.

There were also performances of the songs Eazy featuring The Game and Fivio Foreign’s City of Gods, which both feature verses from Ye that refer to Davidson or SNL.

A day later, a Twitter user shared a message on the microblogging platform, claiming that Lil Durk was going to feature Davidson on his upcoming album.

“Lil Durk has Pete Davidson featured on his album 😂 peak troll,” the individual tweeted.



Somehow the tweet came to Lil Durk’s attention as he issued a response on his official Instagram Story.

“This a lie I don’t even play like that plus ye want to do a album together 😎,” Durk wrote in an Instagram slide.

The @rap Instagram account captured a screenshot of the slide, as shown below.

Durk wasn’t part of the Donda 2 experience this past week in Miami, and so far, none of the tracks released for Ye’s upcoming album seem to include him. However, it’s not too big a stretch to imagine that Ye reached out to Durk about working together as he’s been working on new music.

Durk released a collaboration with rapper Lil Baby last year called Voice of the Heroes, which reached No. 1 on the United States Billboard charts. A collaboration involving Durk and Ye would most likely do the same.

Lil Durk revealed new album’s release date

As of this report, Kanye West hasn’t mentioned the collaboration project. Meanwhile, Durk has addressed when his new album will drop. Earlier this week, he shared a cover for 7220 with more information.

“7220 the album droppin 3/11 🚨Ahhh Ha out right now go run it up {link in bio},” he wrote in his Instagram post’s caption.

That pushes the album back a bit from the original date, as many people expected it on Friday.

Along with the cover, Durk also shared a clip from his music video for AHHH HA (NSFW), a song that will appear on the new album. The full video is available via Lil Durk’s YouTube.

It’s believed the song was part of the beef between Durk and rapper NBA Youngboy, who recently released a song called I Hate Youngboy. The song aims at Durk’s fiance India, as well as other Gucci Mane, Boosie, Apple Music, and YouTube streaming, among other targets.