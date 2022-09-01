Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone split: Here’s what fans think

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has parted ways with Camila Morrone. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/William Perez/ImagePressAgency

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have reportedly split after about four years.

The Blood Diamond actor, 47, reportedly started dating the 25-year-old model in 2017.

The former couple was first seen together in January 2018, hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colorado.

The notoriously private actor kept the relationship off social media and has not commented on their reported split.

Leonardo and Camila made their debut as a couple at the 2020 Oscars when they attended the event together.

Following news of their split, Leonardo DiCaprio was a trending topic due to allegations that he doesn’t date women over 25.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were spotted at the beach with Lukas Haas and Tobey Maguire before split

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were photographed enjoying the sun and beach together on the Fourth of July weekend at a beach in Malibu.

The couple was joined by the Oscar-winning actor’s longtime friends Tobey Maguire and Lukas Haas.

In July 2019, a source told PEOPLE magazine that DiCaprio and Morrone were getting “pretty serious” as their relationship blossomed.

“It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”

In June 2020, a source told the publication that the pair grew closer during the coronavirus lockdown.

The source claimed DiCaprio “loves being with” the American model as they “spent 24/7” with each other.

Social media alleges that Leonardo DiCaprio split with Camila Morrone due to her age.

Following news of their split, the actor was the butt of jokes for allegedly not dating women over 25. A viral graph tracks DiCaprio’s age and those of his girlfriends over the years.

“This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head.”

This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head. pic.twitter.com/bHlhw7Evmg — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) August 31, 2022

The actor started dating model Gisele Bundchen until she was 23 for about five years. He then dated Israeli model Bar Rafaeli until she was 25 and actress Blake Lively when she was 23.

DiCaprio was also linked to Erin Heatherton when she was 22, Toni Garn when she was 21, and Kelly Rohrbach, 25.

He was recently linked to Nina Agdal, 25, dating for one year before they split in 2017, and most recently Camila Morrone.

As a result of his dating history, the actor was subject to several viral jokes and memes on Twitter.

“The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he’s 72 was born today,” a person wrote.

“white smoke has emerged from the chimney atop north hollywood high school, signaling that leonardo dicaprio has chosen a new girlfriend,” another tweeter wrote.

“maybe leonardo dicaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you,” another social media quipped.

Pic credit: @KeenanPeachy/@bobvulfov/@sallydarr/Twitter

A tweeter used a Game of Thrones image to poke fun at Leonardo’s dating age-gap trend, while a different user shared a clip from the series.

Leonardo DiCaprio on his next date like pic.twitter.com/p30mkofEaP — Sadie Sink's Oscar (@Jaqssssss) August 30, 2022

Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age pic.twitter.com/4KOiUbIb5U — Stop Inventing S'V (@DayaJolieME) August 30, 2022

Another meme alleges that DiCaprio isn’t interested in mature women.

“will you still love me when i’m no longer young and beautiful?”



leonardo dicaprio: pic.twitter.com/JdXHLMnpCm — taylor (@lillactk) August 30, 2022

Why DiCaprio split with Camila Morrone is unknown, but that didn’t stop many from making jokes at his expense.