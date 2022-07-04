Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone spotted at the beach with Lukas Haas and Tobey Maguire

Leonardo DiCaprio is spotted on July 4th weekend with his girlfriend Camila Morrone and friends Lukas Haas and Tobey Maguire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his fourth of July weekend with a couple of close friends by his side and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone.



The famous foursome was spotted on a beach in Malibu, where they enjoyed the sun, surf, and good company.



Camila, who turned 25 a couple of weeks ago, has been the subject of many jokes suggesting that her actor boyfriend would leave her.



These photos would dispel those rumors as she and Leonardo were spotted all weekend.



Also joining Leonardo were his childhood friends, Spiderman’s Tobey Maguire and Luke Haas.

Paparazzi caught a very famous group of people enjoying July 4 celebrations this weekend.

Leonardo, who goes to great lengths to avoid the paparazzi, sat on a balcony in Malibu.

Leonardo DiCaprio at the beach. Pic credit: LESERmbi / BACKGRID

He wore sunglasses, a hat, and a white shirt while trying to go incognito.



Leo’s actress girlfriend Camila Morrone wore a white flowing dress and sported shades as she grabbed a camera that was around her neck.

Camila Morrone. Pic credit: LESERmbi / BACKGRID

Paparazzi caught Lukas and Tobey side-by-side as the two walked the beach. Both of Leonardo’s childhood friends wore white shirts and hats. Lukas wore sunglasses and sported a mustache, while Tobey’s eyes were visible.



The famous group was at a private residence in Malibu, where sun, surf, and cookouts are on the menu each summer. Malibu is particularly popular on the fourth of July weekend as the beach makes a perfect destination for a multitude of activities.

Lukas Haas and Tobey Maguire. Pic credit: LESERmbi / BACKGRID

As it turns out, Camila is not too old to date Leo– yet.

Movie actor and megastar Leonardo DiCaprio has a reputation. He is known as a ladies’ man, with multiple very famous ladies under his belt. The list of former exes includes actresses, supermodels, and everything in-between. One characteristic that the ladies who have dated Leonardo do not share is old age.

A fan created a graph that showed that Leo had never dated someone over the age of 25. The graph showed that Leonardo broke up with models Bar Rafaeli, Kelly Rohrbach, and Nina Agdal at age 25. Leonardo broke up with countless others, including Blake Lively and Gisele Bundchen, before age 25.

Camila turned 25 on June 16.

happy birthday, camila morrone! pic.twitter.com/RrkRHHCa4t — esposa do matt murdock (@katebridgs) June 16, 2022

One fan shared a photo of Leo with the text, “Nooo don’t turn 25 your (sic) so sexy.”

Another shared a blind item from DeuxMoi, which purported that Leonardo dumped Camila shortly after her birthday.