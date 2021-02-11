Lauren London denies pregnancy rumor: Nipsey Hussle’s ex-girlfriend says she is ‘trying her best to heal’

Actress Lauren London denied rumors that she is pregnant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Actress Lauren London has denied rumors that she is pregnant.

The 36-year-old ATL movie star and former girlfriend of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, took to Twitter earlier today to deny a report by the Los Angeles Sentinel.

The report claimed that a source confirmed that London is expecting her third baby and planning to celebrate with an “intimate baby shower.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Woke up to some straight b******t. Rumors! Lies! On a woman trying her best to heal?!” London tweeted. “Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant.”

She followed up the tweet with another, urging rumor mongers not to “disturb the peace of the people that need it the most.”

She also shared an image of the tweet on her Instagram Story and a statement that read:

“Now back to my sacred healing circle. #LLNH [Long Live Nipsey Hussle].”

Pic credit: @Laurenlondon/Twitter

Pic credit: @Laurenlondon/Twitter

The pregnancy rumor comes nearly two years after London’s ex-partner, rapper Nipsey Hussle, was killed in Los Angeles.

London and Nipsey Hussle shared a child, four-year-old Kross Asghedom. London also shares a son, Cameron Carter, 11, with rapper Lil Wayne.

London was previously engaged to Lil Wayne.

She was dating Nipsey Hussle at the time of his death in 2019.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The latest development also comes after London denied social media rumors that she was dating rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Nipsey Hussle’s bodyguard J ROC also denied the rumored pregnancy

J Roc, Hussle’s former bodyguard, also took to his Instagram Story to deny the pregnancy rumor, describing it as “fake news.”

Pic credit: @allmoneyinjroc/Instagram

J Roc suggested that instead of paying attention to the false reports, fans should give their attention to the late rapper’s upcoming collaboration with rapper Jay Z.

The first-ever collaboration between the rappers will feature on the soundtrack of the Fred Hampton biopic Judas and the Black Messiah, directed by Shaka King.

The biopic is due for release on Friday (Feb 12).

Fans debated the rumor on social media

Monsters and Critics reported there was no independent confirmation of the rumor that London was pregnant and that the actress did not immediately comment on it.

London was also not publicly known to be in a relationship.

Fans of Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London took to social media, including Twitter, to make inquiries about the rumor.

Many social media users also wanted to know who the baby daddy was.

Although there was no confirmation of the rumor at the time, some Nipsey Hussle fans criticized London over what they assumed was a secret relationship.

But others defended London, saying that she had the right to start a new relationship after mourning her loss of the Grammy-nominated rapper who was murdered in 2019.

Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in March 2019 at 33 outside his Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.