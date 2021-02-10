Lauren London pregnancy rumors spark online speculation: Who is Nipsey Hussle’s ex-girlfriend dating?

Lauren London was dating rapper Nipsey Hussle at the time he died in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Actress Lauren London, rapper Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend until he died in 2019, is reportedly pregnant.

According to the Los Angeles Sentinel, a source revealed that the actress and TV personality is expecting a baby and planning to celebrate with an “an intimate baby shower.”

Lauren shared a child with rapper Nipsey Hussle (Ermias Asghedom). The couple welcomed their son, Kross, on August 31, 2016.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also has a child from a previous relationship with rapper Lil Wayne.

She and Lil Wayne got engaged but split. She welcomed Cameron Carter, her son with Lil Wayne, in September 2009.

London was also rumored to be dating rapper Treyz Song before she started dating Nipsey Hussle in 2013.

London and Nipsey Hussle dated for more than six years until the rapper was murdered in 2019.

Nipsey was shot dead in March 2019 at 33. The shooting incident occurred outside his Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Who is London’s baby daddy? Fans speculate on social media

The Los Angeles Sentinel’s report that Lauren is pregnant with her third child has not been independently confirmed.

Fans have therefore been making inquiries to confirm whether London is really pregnant and who the baby daddy is.

Although she frequently shares photos of her children on her social media pages, London has maintained a low profile and kept her personal life private since Nipsey died.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

As of this writing, Lauren has not publicly commented on the pregnancy rumor. She is also not publicly known to be in a relationship.

Y’all saying Lauren London pregnant, I’m confused who is her new Man😭 pic.twitter.com/34U2NnOjKu — 🥶 (@_BadTingzs) February 10, 2021

London is known for her role as as Erin “New New” Garnett in the 2006 movie ATL.

She is also known for playing Melanie in The Christmas and Christina in the TV series 90210.

London denied rumors she was dating Diddy

London was the subject of a dating rumor after Nipsey died.

Monsters and Critics reported back in February 2020 that London was forced to take to her Instagram to deny rumors that she was dating Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Nipsey’s fans were upset about the rumored relationship, saying it was disrespectful of Hussle because it came too soon after his death.

But some of London’s fans tried to shut down the rumors, saying that London and Diddy had known each for years before she started dating Nipsey and that she and Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie were friends.

London also quickly shut down the rumors, saying that she was still grieving her loss of Nipsey Hussle.

“I’m all love and peace but never forget.. I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family, my character and code,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also shared a photo of the late rapper that she captioned “Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!”

The dating rumors started after Diddy shared two black-and-white photos showing him and London together at Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch in January 2020.

Post and Delete: Diddy Post Pics Of Him Looking at Lauren London Like a Snack https://t.co/N0vGYMIBfR pic.twitter.com/Hc7UC6FPEZ — RatchetFridayMedia.com® (@RatchetFriday) February 20, 2020

Diddy posts pics with Lauren London, on IG, with blue heart emoji, and fans rake him over the coals, accusing him of disrespecting Nipsey Hussle, causing him to delete the photos [PHOTOS] https://t.co/9W32mR9K7H pic.twitter.com/As5sxvwfbN — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) February 20, 2020

Diddy deleted the photos after the rumor gained traction on social media. When he later reposted one of the photos on his Instagram Story, he took care to describe London as his “sister.”

Fans understood that to be Diddy’s way of denying the rumors that he and London were an item.

The rumor that Diddy was dating London came after the rapper lost his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.

Kim, the mother of three of Diddy’s children, died from pneumonia in late 2018.

Diddy paid glowing tribute to her in an interview for the May 2019 issue of Essence magazine.