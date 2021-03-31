Lady Gaga announced she is collaborating with Dom Perignon with electric new ad. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Lady Gaga announced on her Instagram page that she is the new face of Dom Pèrignon, showing off her eclectic style with a vibrant ad.

The Edge of Glory singer and A Star is Born actress, 35, is shown rocking light pink hair with billowy and angular splashes of purples, roses, and blues circling her and adorning her hair in a layered crown. Long, pointed fingernails cradle a giant, purple-hued bottle of rosè.

“I am very excited to announce my collaboration with @domperignonofficial! Dom Pérignon and I are both driven by the need for creative freedom 🎨 and we’re excited to share the Queendom with you, an artistic universe we created with my dear friend @nick_knight! ☺️ See the film on April 6! 🍾 Enjoy responsibly 💗 #DomPérignonxLadyGaga,” shared the songstress on Instagram.

There are no specifics yet on what the limited-edition champagne bottles for the collaboration will look like or what the film will be that the singer eludes in her post.

Lady Gaga previously teamed up with Oreo to help promote her album Chromatica and encourage kindness, putting out a bright pink oreo package featuring green cream-filled cookies inside with three different styles of embossed, light pink wafers.

Outspoken and daring

The outspoken artist has not been one to shy away from pushing boundaries in the entertainment world. She admitted to Star Tribune that she penned the smash hit Just Dance in less than ten minutes while working through a hangover.

“I wrote the song in about 10 minutes with [producer] RedOne. And it was my first time being in a Hollywood studio. Very pristine, big huge room with giant speakers,” she said. “I’d like to think I’ve got a good intuition about culture and what people should listen to. I guess you could say my record is quite timely with the recession; it offers some escapism. It’s fun. It’s famous. But it’s tangible.”

Lady Gaga made waves in 2010 when she showed up to the VMAs in a dress, boots, and hat made entirely of raw meat. She explained to Ellen DeGeneres in 2011 that she meant no disrespect to animal-rights struggles or to vegans.

“As you know, I’m the most judgment-free human being on the Earth. It has many interpretations, but for me this evening it’s [saying], ‘If we don’t stand up for what we believe in, if we don’t fight for our rights, pretty soon we’re going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones.’ “

Not the right way to go about it, says PETA

Regardless of her intentions, the meat dress sparked PETA to make a statement about it, calling the outfit “offensive.”

“Wearing a dress made out cuts of dead cows is offensive enough to bring comment, but someone should whisper in her ear that there are more people who are upset by butchery than who are impressed by it — and that means a lot of young people will not be buying her records if she keeps this stuff up. Meat is the decomposing flesh of a tormented animal who didn’t want to die, and after a few hours under the TV lights, it would smell like the rotting flesh it is and likely be crawling in maggots—not too attractive, really,” said the animal rights organization.

PETA went on to thank Ellen DeGeneres for providing the singer with a veggie-laden bikini and suggesting she use that next time.

“A wonderful side note to mention, Ellen DeGeneres (who is vegan herself), presented Gaga with a veggie bikini and suggested she try that next time she wants to make a statement. Thanks, Ellen!”

Lady Gaga is currently in Italy filming House of Gucci, which also stars Jared Leto, Al Pacino, and Adam Driver.