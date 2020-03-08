Kylie Jenner shares adorable twinning pajama photo with mini-me Stormi

Kylie Jenner and her adorable baby girl Stormi are giving us all the feels in their fabulous matching pajamas.

The 22-year-old mom posted the cute pic on her Instagram page rocking a pair of pumps and shades.

Meanwhile, Stormi stayed comfortable in socks and sneakers.

In the series of images (below), the two happily show off their outfits as they pose in front of a mirror.

Jenner captioned the post, “my mini.”

In less than 2 days, the images have already racked up over 9.5 million likes and over 20 thousand comments.

Kylie and Stormi Matching

This isn’t the first time the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and her mini-me have shown off their matching styles on social media. In fact, it’s something they do quite often.

Most recently Kylie shared this photo of the two while they vacationed in the Bahamas.

The single mom wore a figure-hugging, pink dress and matching beach bag, with Stormi clad in an ‘age-appropriate’ version of Kylie’s dress in the same color and print.

Kylie captioned the image, “I hope she wants to match with me forever.”

Just last month Jenner and her daughter were at it again, this time for Stormi’s epic birthday bash.

They both wore shimmery pink pants and matching tops styled with white sneakers as they partied the day away in celebration of Stormi turning two.

In 2019, the two posed it up in matching tie-dye outfits as well. Mom Kylie sported a mini dress with heels while her baby girl wore a romper and sneakers.

The two fashionable babes don’t just match their everyday outfits, they wear matching bathing suits as well, like the colorful option they showed off in the IG photo below.

The two also showed us their matching blue ruched dresses while vacationing in Italy in 2019, to celebrate the Kylie Cosmetic mogul’s birthday.

Stormi and Kylie Designer outfits

One of the duo’s most memorable outfits was the matching emerald green, formal dresses from Ralph & Russo. The couture pieces were custom made for Kylie and Stormi to attend the Kardashian/Jenner’s highly anticipated, annual Christmas party.

The stunning outfits had the same color and fabric, but different silhouettes.

Kylie’s form-fitting dress had an ‘off-the-shoulder design with a scooped neckline and high slit. She paired it with green pumps, matching green nails and emerald jewelry.

Meanwhile, Stormi had on a flared dress with a belted waistband paired with white sneakers and a beautiful smile.

You can see more of the fashionable mommy-daughter duo on Kylie’s Instagram page.