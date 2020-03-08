Kylie Jenner under fire for ‘trying to look like Beyoncé’ after latest photoshoot

Kylie Jenner, 22-year-old makeup mogul and youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, has dramatically changed her looks over the years, transforming from an innocent tween to an infamous glamazon.

Now, instead of a fresh-faced version of herself, it appears she is trying to emulate the iconic look of the Queen B herself, Beyoncé.

Earlier this week, Kylie posted photos of herself sporting a green leopard maxi dress that looked eerily similar to one Beyoncé wore in 2013 during her The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.

In addition, her usually dark or multi-colored locks were dyed honey blonde and styled into long kinky-curled extensions.

The Bey-inspired photos were posted to Kylie’s Twitter account with the caption “giving you baby mama drama honey.”

Jenner also posted a series of images on her official Instagram account (below) with the Tom Ford quote caption, “‘I AM MY OWN MUSE.'”

The Evolution of Kylie Jenner

Kylie first rose to fame at the tender age of 10, when she appeared alongside her celebrity sisters on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In 2014, Kylie turned heads on her own when her looks began to morph. That year, she attended the popular Coachella music festival, where her naturally thin lips appeared fuller and more pronounced.

By the time she was 17, her lips seemingly tripled in size, along with other voluptuous additions. Kylie was quickly criticized for enhancing her appearance through cosmetic procedures while still in her teen years.

Kylie Grows Her Empire

Following in the footsteps of her entrepreneurial sisters, Kylie took the criticism as an opportunity to capitalize on her own makeup line.

Starting by selling online and evolving into distribution deals with Ulta, Kylie Cosmetics has amassed the young celebrity an immense fortune. Last year, Forbes named Kylie the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

Criticisms Continue

Even with all of her success, Kylie is back in the hot seat for allegedly copying Beyoncé and her brand of Sasha Fierce realness.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian-Jenners have been suspected of trying to look like other celebrities, including Gwen Stefani, Rihanna, Elizabeth Taylor, Naomi Campbell, and of course, Beyoncé.

It’s no wonder that as one of the world’s most in-demand performers, activists, and fierce feminists, Mrs. Carter would inspire some imitators.

However, members of the Beyhive weren’t having it. The Twitterverse quickly exploded, with one user commenting “Kylie wanna be Beyoncé’s tethered so bad,” eluding to Jordan Peele’s horror hit, Us.

Another took it to another level, tweeting “Is this Kylie Jenner dressed up as Khloe Kardashian dressed up as Beyoncé?”

Is this Kylie Jenner dressed up as Khloe Kardashian dressed up as Beyoncé? https://t.co/y6H4SZyMTA — Globethotter 🌍 (@BrianMcLight) March 6, 2020

Other fanatics went as far as to accuse the young billionaire of getting plastic surgery to look Beyoncé.

Neither Kylie nor Beyoncé have commented on the controversy.