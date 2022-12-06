Kirstie Alley dead at 71, family reveals cause of death

Kirstie Alley passed away surrounded by friends and family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kirstie Alley passed away at the age of 71.

Her family revealed news of the actress’s passing.

She became a household name when she starred as Rebecca Howe on Cheers. That role earned her both an Emmy and a Golden Globe and is coveted by her fans.

Her two daughters, True and Lillie Parker, posted news of Kirstie’s passing on her Instagram page.

They gushed about her mother and her “zest” for life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It was also in the post that Kirstie had battled cancer, which was only recently discovered.

Kirstie Alley’s daughters remember her

Kirstie Alley did not make her battle with cancer public. Her daughters opted not to reveal what type of cancer the actress had but did thank the care team at Moffitt Cancer Center.

As her daughter, True and Lillie, memorialized her, they wrote, in part, “Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

They also mentioned she was surrounded by her family and closest friends as she battled the disease that would ultimately claim her life.

Using “iconic” to describe Kirstie, they also revealed she was that way in real life.

Kirstie Alley’s acting roles

Before landing the role of Rebecca Howe on Cheers, Kirstie Alley was in two movies, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Summer School.

However, most will either remember her as Rebecca or as Mollie from Look Who’s Talking. She also starred in Veronica’s Closet, Scream Queens, and had a series on A&E that followed her life.

She was also a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Maksim Chmerkovskiy was her partner.

Her friendship with John Travolta was widely known. The two starred in the Look Who’s Talking movies and kept in touch throughout the years. Their friendship was special, and he took to Instagram to pay tribute after the news of her death.

John wrote, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

As news of her passing continues to spread, there will likely be more tributes that pour in.

Kirstie’s daughters asked for privacy as they navigate this difficult time but wanted to let those who loved Kirstie and followed her career know about her passing.