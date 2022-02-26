Maksim Chmerkovskiy calls out DWTS partner Kirstie Alley on Ukraine comments

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Kirstie Alley on DWTS. Pic credit: ABC

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is stuck in Kyiv during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He has said he is trapped there, and can’t leave the country yet, and he just read a tweet from his former Dancing with the Stars partner Kirstie Alley.

In that comment, Kirstie dismissed the invasion, saying she didn’t know what was real or fake in the war.

Maksim, who is at ground zero during the invasion, was not amused.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy responds to Kirstie Alley after Ukraine comments

Russia invaded Ukraine last week and there has been endless footage from the war between the two countries.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has posted his own videos during his experience there, both on the streets and later hiding in bomb shelters.

However, his Dancing with the Stars partner Kirstie Alley took to Twitter and posted something that offended Maks.

Kirstie wrote, “I don’t know what’s real or what is fake in this war. So I won’t be commenting. I’ll pray instead.”

She has since deleted the tweet, but Maks saved it and shared it on his Instagram account, with his own response.

“Dear Kirstie, we haven’t spoken in a while, but I clearly remember being right next to you while you were organizing trucks of aid during hurricane Sandy and I remember all that you were saying to me about situations where innocent are suffering,” Maks wrote.

“That same energy is needed right now. No one needs your prayer if you don’t know what’s real or fake.”

Kirstie Alley defends herself and threatens celebs calling her out

It was clear that people began piling on Kirstie, as not only did she delete the post, but she doubled down by making more posts defending herself.

“I’m sorry that I’m not an expert on APPARENTLY EVERYTHING.. like some of you jack wagons,” she wrote. “It’s ok to admit you don’t know things.”

Even when people tried to show her the horrors of the Russian invasion of Ukraine right now, Kirstie took the time to post again, believing herself to be the victim.

“Omg people are obsessed with hatred.. they wait to pounce like rabid dogs no matter what is said,” she wrote. “They will TWIST any words to fit their hateful agendas.. I think these type of people are the saddest people on Earth.”

Finally, Kirstie decided she was tired of people firing out at her and she has now threatened to publicly reveal secrets about two celebs for revenge.

“Almost Time to take off the gloves,” Kirstie wrote. “I have a curtesy policy to not publicly reveal secrets about other celebs, but I’m done with the public lies and covert jabs. And not so covert.”

“Don’t get too excited. there are only two,” she said. “But two too many never the less. One shoots her mouth off and has an IQ of about 75 and the other one like you to think he’s a hero .. gotta plot this out.”