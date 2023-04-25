King Charles III’s Coronation Concert: Everything you need to know

On May 6, King Charles III’s Coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey.

The following day, they will celebrate with a Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

The show aims to cater to a wide range of people of different ages and those will different music tastes.

Tickets for the event have already gone on sale to the public.

The Coronation Concert will be hosted by Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville.

And while a full line-up has yet to be revealed, a whole ray of stars has already been announced to perform.

Who will be performing at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert?

A range of acts will take to the Windsor Castle stage on May 7 at the Coronation Concert, one of them being international superstar Katy Perry.

Currently embarking on her first-ever Las Vegas residency, Play, the Chained To The Rhythm hitmaker will make a special visit to the UK to celebrate the occasion.

British pop group Take That will also be there, who said (via Tatler), “A huge live band and orchestra, a choir, military drummers, the backdrop of Windsor Castle and the celebration of a new King. We can’t wait.”

Following being named The Prince’s Trust’s first Global Ambassador and Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group in 2019, soul icon Lionel Richie is also set to make an appearance.

Italian opera icon Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, British composer and producer Alexis Ffrench, and British singer-songwriter Freya Ridings are also on the lineup.

For the first time ever, The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music, and The Royal College of Art will participate in an exclusive one-off performance.

They will be joined by the new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, and theater star Mei Mac.

With more names to be added, rumors have suggested that Hocus Pocus actor Bette Midler will be one of the next to be announced.

“Although booking performers hasn’t been easy, due to busy schedules and the last minute nature of the gig, bosses are quietly confident that a very special event is coming together,” an inside source told The Sun.

“Landing a Hollywood star like Bette is a real coup and she will add real old school glamour to the line-up,” they continued.

Even though Bette herself hasn’t publically said anything on the matter, she is reportedly “delighted” to be taking part and is “honored” to have been asked.

How will the concert be broadcasted?

The Coronation Concert will be held to a live audience of 20,000 on May 7.

Those who don’t have tickets to the event will be able to watch it live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2, and BBC Sounds in the UK.

This may differ for international viewers.