Katy Perry invites North West to perform on stage with her in Las Vegas

Katy Perry is living her best life in Las Vegas.

Since December 2021, the Chained To The Rhythm hitmaker has been headlining her own residency.

Titled Play, all the shows take place at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

In her set, Katy performs many of her famous hits, including I Kissed A Girl, California Gurls, Firework, and Waking Up In Vegas, to name a few.

On April 15, she completed the seventh leg of the residency and had many famous faces in the audience watching.

During a certain segment of the concert, Katy invited Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter, North Westm on stage with her.

North West cartwheels on stage with Katy Perry

Katy’s shows every night in Sin City are bound to always be a lot of fun but it seems the concert on April 15 was even more special as she invited Kim’s child North on stage with her.

As seen in the video upload below, Katy allowed a number of young girls to join her and asked them to do handstands and cartwheels on stage.

After the others participated, North did a cartwheel before Katy showed off her talents by doing the splits in her dress.

Katy Perry brings North West and Selena Gomez’s little sister Gracie on stage at her Vegas residency, with Kim Kardashian also in the audience. pic.twitter.com/CdW4h4SPoE — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 16, 2023

Being the proud mom that she is, Kim was spotted in the audience filming her daughter while participating in the show.

While on stage, Katy told North that when she was her age, she realized that she wanted to be a singer. When asking the 9-year-old what she wants to be when she’s older, she adorably said, “Everything.”

North West when asked what she wants to be when she grows up: “Everything”



She’s just like her dad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AQvyXi4saR — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) April 16, 2023

In an Instagram upload by Katy, the Grammy Award-nominated artist shared some backstage content with Kim, as well as Sia and Paris Hilton, who were also in attendance.

“So, what do you think?” Katy asked Kim in a video clip.

“Honestly, I’m the biggest Katy Perry fan,” she responded.

Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency will wrap up this year

After kicking off the residency in December 2021, Katy has announced that the final Play concerts will take place this year.

In an Instagram video, the Firework chart-topper announced the residency will come to an end after the final 10 shows she just put on sale.

With three more legs to complete, fans still have time to check out the residency if they haven’t already.

November 4 will mark the very last Play concert in Las Vegas.

Despite admitting it’s a “bittersweet” feeling for Play coming to an end, Katy hinted at a world tour, stating that she “has to go see the rest of the world at some point.”