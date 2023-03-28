Katy Perry has never been afraid of taking a fashion risk.

So, when the singer teamed up with Vogue to relive some of her best stylistic choices, the result was pure magic.

The fiancee of Orlando Bloom shared a clip from a segment with Vogue in which she explained her best fashion moments.

The Fireworks singer’s 195 million Instagram followers were among the first to receive the content.

As Katy revealed in a caption accompanying the video, fans could see another walk down memory lane via her Vegas residency.

But, for those unable to attend Play in Las Vegas, the Vogue interview definitely provided enough nostalgia.

Katy Perry and Vogue remember her best fashion moments

The clip began with Katy looking elegant while fondly recalling her ensemble for the California Gurls music video. Present-day Katy wore a purple off-the-shoulder gown, matching eyeshadow, and a stylish updo. Next, the screen showed a purple-haired Katy as she performed with dancers on a sand beach.

Katy told a funny anecdote about the California Gurls music video that many people probably never knew. As Katy revealed, she got a spray tan for the shoot, but she waited until the day of filming to do it.

As it turns out, a spray tan changes the day after application, therefore, Katy advised viewers to get a spray tan the day before a big event.

However, in Katy’s case, she didn’t have the time, and this caused her to appear to be different shades throughout the music video.

The top charting songstress made things work; her cupcake bikini top and denim skirt remain in the fashion history books as an iconic look. Accordingly, it was a natural fit for a Vogue video about fashion.

Katy was also a natural fit for a fashion-oriented company, which led her to launch Katy Perry Collections.

Katy Perry promotes Katy Perry Collections

Katy seems to have found her niche in the shoe world by promoting numerous kooky designs during the past year in alignment with her edgy image.

The I Kissed a Girl singer has capitalized on the Y2K fashion re-emergence with a line of Geli shoes, and Tuesday, or Shoesday as Katy calls it, has become a regular day for promoting her product.

On Tuesday, March 28, Katy took to Instagram to post a pair of Geli boots from her brand.

Katy shared an image of The Geli Combat Boot in tranquil blue, which retails for $148.

Katy’s caption read, “Tis the season for pastels 🦋 give winter the boot #shoesday.”

The shoewear also comes in optic white and black, available on the Katy Perry Collections website.