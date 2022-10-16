Kim Kardashian booed at the Rams game while attending with her son

Kim Kardashian at a 2018 event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

While recently attending a game for the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys, Kim Kardashian was booed by crowd members after being shown on the stadium’s jumbotron.

In a video clip posted on social media, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted at the game wearing sunglasses with her blonde hair styled in a middle part.

Her 6-year-old son Saint West was also reportedly in attendance at the early October game.

After showing singer and EGOT winner John Legend on the screen, a cameraperson caught the reality star sitting in Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

Once on the screen, Kardashian waved and blew a kiss but wasn’t met with the reaction she’d hoped.

Receiving negative feedback from the crowd, the 41-year-old managed to react calmly as sports fans began to boo her.

Kim Kardashian was just booed at SoFi Stadium during #Cowboys vs #Rams 😬



John Legend and “Steve” received a neutral response pic.twitter.com/H3ZmzldG1P — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) October 9, 2022

How Kanye West’s connections gained Kim Kardashian more ‘respect’

Though Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021, the two have continued to have a tumultuous relationship as they co-parent their four children.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Still, the reality star spoke highly of the Chicago-born rapper-producer last month during a Q&A with Interview Magazine.

Seemingly referring to West’s connections in fashion and entertainment, Kardashian revealed that the Gold Digger rapper helped her network and gain respect, saying, “I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect.”

“I’ve also seen a shift more recently—going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that,” the Los Angeles native continued, “There’s levels to it.”

Kim Kardashian’s former relationship with Pete Davidson

Kardashian broke things off with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson over two months ago, and the couple’s short-lived relationship had many fans tuned in.

Featured in season two of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the comedian was shown in a now-viral scene joining the reality television star in the shower.

After Kardashian posed the question, “Babe? Do you want to shower with me really quick?” Davidson cheerfully dropped his phone to rush over to her.

No stranger to ink, Davidson highlighted his infatuation with Kardashian by receiving multiple tattoos in honor of the KKW Beauty founder, including one that read, “My girl is a lawyer.”

Though the pair is no longer an item, it appears that they are still on good terms.

During her sit-down with Interview Magazine, she referred to her now-ex as a “cutie,” adding that he’s “such a good person.”