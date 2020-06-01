Khloe Kardashian sued over bedazzled bodysuits, Destiney Bleu Lewis claims designs stolen

Khloe Kardashian is being sued by Destiney Bleu Lewis over bedazzled bodysuits.

According to a report by The Blast, legal documents state that Khloe and her company, Good American, have been sued for allegedly “ripping off its design” for the bedazzled bodysuits.

Khloe has become very well known in the fashion world and having her name on any product can help the bottom line of sales. That appears to be the case with her new bedazzled products as well.

Why is Khloe Kardashian getting sued?

Destiney Bleu Lewis — a Los Angeles designer — has accused Khloe of borrowing several items under the pretence of it being for her personal use. But it was later revealed that Good American had launched its own version of similar bodysuits.

In fact, she claims that Khloe requested — through her assistants — at least 16 made-to-measure garments. She also claims that Khloe and her company never revealed that they would be coming out with a similarly designed clothing line.

The lawsuit reads in part, “This case is about dbleudazzled, a small and independent women’s clothing company whose designs and trade dress were copied by Defendants Khloe Kardashian and her clothing company Good American.”

Lewis also noted that her designs have been worn by many A-list celebrities over the years. She claims that Beyonce, Serena Williams, Lady Gaga, and Mariah Carey have all worn them. She also claims that they have been featured in movies and at award shows.

The company itself was founded in 2011 and Lewis “is known for the intimate, swim, and other clothing bearing distinctive crystallized designs.”

Good American responds to accusations

Upon receiving the suit from Destiney Bleu Lewis, the legal team for Good American responded to all of the claims leveled against the company and Khloe Kardashian.

The extensive statement revealed from Good American reads in part:

“The Good American design team designed a range of eleven bodysuits and had never heard of Ms. Bleu or seen her designs. The letter from her lawyer — sent to the press for no legitimate reason — is outrageous, defamatory and misleading in the extreme. Good American will absolutely not stand for anyone trying to damage its reputation and plans to deal with this through the proper legal channels.”

The situation also includes the legal team for Khloe claiming that Lewis’ complaint is a “cheap publicity stunt and an attempt by Ms Bleu to get her 15 minutes of fame.”