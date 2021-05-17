Kevin Nascimento death: Mc Kevin rapper has died after fall from building in Brazil

Kevin Nascimento, aka Mc Kevin, has tragically died following a fall in Rio de Janeiro. Pic credit: @mckevin/Instagram

Portuguese singer and rapper Kevin Nascimento, better known by his stage name Mc Kevin, has died following a fall in Rio de Janeiro. He was 23 years old.

Mc Kevin was killed on Sunday night (May 16) after he fell from the 5th floor of a hotel balcony. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately he had suffered injuries that were too severe, and he passed away a short time later.

Nascimento, whose family is originally from Sao Paulo, was in Rio to perform at a nightclub. He had already finished his performance when the accident occurred. Initial reports said he had fallen from the 11th floor.

The tragic news was confirmed by Mc Kevin’s wife, criminal lawyer Deolane Bezerra, who posted on her Instagram story a picture of the pair embracing.

She wrote in Portuguese: “You are and always will be the love of my life. The most beautiful love I ever had, the man who loved and admired me the most. Go with God, my boy. I will always love you.”

Pic credit: @dra.deolanebezerra/Instagram

Kevin Nascimento died one month after marriage

The pair recently married in a ceremony in Mexico, with Bezerra documenting the happy occasion by posting pictures to her Instagram account.

The couple had had a troubled relationship on occasion, and they were thought to have split up earlier in the year. However, they since got back together and tied the knot.

Mc Kevin said of their relationship difficulties: “It is sad to know that I lost the woman of my life. I was immature. Every human being makes mistakes in life, I think I live a very intense and very difficult life. We had the best moments of my life.”

Fans paid tribute to Mc Kevin on Twitter

Many fans took to Twitter to pay tribute and share condolences to Kevin Nascimento.

Brazilian soccer player, Neymar, paid tribute with a tweet that simply read “Mc Kevin” with a black heart emoji and a praying hands emoji.

Pic credit: @neymarjr/Twitter

One fan, writing in Portuguese, thanked Nascimento for making them laugh during difficult times.

Sou seu fã cara te amo kevin bueno nascimento obrigado por me fazer rir em momentos difíceis 💙 pic.twitter.com/ElyaTTxOPY — Paulo Eduardo (@PauloEd26228991) May 17, 2021

Other fans shared their sadness over hearing about the death.

Pic credit: @maydokevin/Twitter

Nascimento had been a somewhat controversial figure who was known to be outspoken on social media. However, the singer had millions of fans throughout Brazil and beyond. He currently has over 9 million followers on his Instagram.

Rest in peace, Kevin Nascimento Bueno.

