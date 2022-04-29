Kevin Hart is the latest celebrity to debut his own tequila brand

Kevin Hart at The Secret Lives of Pets 2 Los Angeles Premiere held at Regency Village Theater. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sometimes modeling a famous friend’s success is the best way to build your own successful brand. That’s what Kevin Hart appears to be doing as he recently announced he’s launching his Gran Coramino Reposado Cristalino tequila.

His tequila is years in the making, as he previously teased fans last year that he was preparing to launch the brand after three years of developing it.

The actor and comedian follows in the footsteps of his friend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and others, who previously brought tequila brands to the masses or helped in their promotion.

Kevin Hart shares tequila video announcement

Taking to his official Instagram on Thursday, Kevin Hart, 42, shared exciting news with friends, fans, and followers. His tequila is just about ready for the masses to begin savoring.

“What up, world? Breaking news, man, May 2nd, it goes down. My tequila will be available everywhere, and by everywhere, I do mean everywhere,” he said.

“I’m bringing the Cristalino to the market, and for those who do not know what a Cristalino is, you soon will. It’s forever been a premium option in the tequila family, but not many have done it. Not many even know about it,” he shared.

Hart goes on to say he developed the tequila “at the highest level” with Juan Domingo as his “amazing partner.”

“When I tell you guys- the taste, the quality. The highest of the high and at a price point that you guys are gonna love,” he said in promotion of the brand.

Hart added that he wants the new tequila to be enjoyed by all people since it’s about “raising that palette.”

On Friday, Hart revealed a series of photos on his Instagram, further promoting his upcoming tequila.

“This has been years in the making and I promise you it is worth it. Im excited for y’all to taste my new tequila! #HardWorkTastesDifferent,” Hart’s caption said.

Hart follows in the footsteps of The Rock, other celebs

Kevin Hart was likely inspired by his friend The Rock and his tequila brand called Teremana. The Rock frequently shares photos and videos on his Instagram featuring the tequila, whether by itself or as part of one of his famous cheat meals.

In addition to tequila, The Rock also launched a line of Zoa Energy drinks, further expanding his portfolio of successful products.

In 2019, Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston launched Dos Hombres Mezcal using spirit from mezcal producers in San Luis del Rio, Oxaca.

Singer Rita Ora also became involved in the tequila realm in 2019, partnering with Conecuh to launch Prospero Tequila Stateside. Rita became Chief Creative Officer with the team, joining distiller Stella Anguiano to give the tequila a strong female presence at the top.

Last year, Kevin Hart teased the tequila launch saying it was in development for three years, per The Spirits Business. Hart previously shared an Instagram post in which he said it’s “all about the quality” for him.

Various vendors have Hart’s tequila available online, some with prices at $64.99 and others for as much as $99 a bottle.