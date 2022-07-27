Kevin Hart gifted Chris Rock a goat named Will Smith 

Kevin Hart gave his comedian co-star Chris Rock a thoughtful gift, named after a famous foe, Will Smith. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Chris Rock had a big weekend because he performed at Madison Square Garden with Kevin Hart, who presented the famous comedian with a living gift.

The elaborate gift-giving ceremony occurred onstage following a performance featuring Kevin and Chris with Dave as the surprise opening act.

The trio returned to the stage to say goodbye to the crowd when the goat presentation occurred.

Kevin gave Chris the goat because it was symbolic — he later revealed that he gave Chris the goat because Chris was the “greatest of all time.”

The funnyman shared that the goat was named “Will Smith,” a nod to the March Oscars scandal, which dominated headlines for weeks.

Things are looking up for Chris, who was slapped in the face by Will Smith while he hosted the Oscars. The slap came after Chris joked about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head.

Chris Rock receives a goat from Kevin Hart

Chris shared a photo featuring Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, and the precious goat.

Chris also posted a shot of the sold-out crowd at MSG, full of fans excited to see their favorite comedian perform.

Chris shared photos of his great weekend, including a shot with Kevin Hart and Comedy Central host Trevor Noah.

Besides making thousands of people laugh at his jokes, Chris introduced the new woman in his life, Lake Bell, to his adult daughters.

Kevin Hart explains goat gift on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Hart appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, discussing his new tequila line, Gran Coramino, and his recent goat gift to Chris Rock.

Jimmy shared a photo of Chris, Kevin, Dave, and the goat and asked Kevin who brought the goat and how it got onstage. Kevin chose the symbolic gift for Chris, who he described as a mentor and friend. Kevin said he would not be the comedian he was if not for a pioneer like Chris, who blazed the way.

Kevin called Chris: “my G.O.A.T. — he’s my guy.” Kevin continued, “And I wanted him to feel that and experience the world of understanding how I feel about him in front of that audience.”

Kevin explained that he wanted everyone to know that Chris was his “G.O.A.T” so he presented the gift in a public forum at the end of the sold-out MSG show.

Kevin also said that Chris almost broke down and cried because of the gift.

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart’s Only Headliners Allowed Tour had five shows in New Jersey and New York, lasting from July 21 to 25.