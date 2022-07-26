Chris Rock arm-in-arm with Lake Bell as romance heats up 

Chris Rock and Lake Bell spotted together again in New York. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia/Carrie-nelson

The relationship between Lake Bell and Chris Rock continues to flourish as the new couple was spotted again after Chris’ performance at Madison Square Garden.

As Monsters and Critics reported, a relationship between Chris and Lake has been seemingly heating up, with the two Hollywood stars spotted coast-to-coast. Lake and Chris ate at Coast restaurant in California and were also spotted at a St. Louis Cardinals game in Missouri.

The budding couple also grabbed a bite at Rihanna-favorite Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Most recently, Lake and Chris were spotted in the streets of Manhattan while both donned sunglasses and kept it casual.

The jet-setting lovers are all but official, having appeared in multiple states on numerous dates.

Paparazzi got up close and personal as Lake grabbed the back of Chris’ bicep. The two were in the SoHo neighborhood after Chris’ Madison Square Garden performance, where he headlined with Kevin Hart.

Chris wore head-to-toe navy with a dark blue short sleeve shirt, Detroit Tigers baseball cap, and Adidas sweatpants. He completed his look with crisp, white sneakers without a scuff of imperfection in sight. Chris held an iced coffee in one hand and his car keys in the other.

Lake looked colorful in a blue skirt with white print and navy blue shoes. She opted for multiple patterns and wore a pink, green, and blue blouse. Her hair was ombre with natural, loose waves.

Pic credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Lake and Chris have previous marriages under their belts, both resulting in children.

Chris was married for 20 years to Malaak Compton-Rock and shares two daughters, Lola Simone Rock, 20, and Zahra Savannah Rock, 18.

Meanwhile, Lake was married to tattoo artist Scott Campbell from 2013 to 2020 and welcomed daughter Nova Campbell, seven, and son Ozgood Campbell, five. Lake and Scott split in October 2020 but have remained amicable for their young children.

Chris Rock introduces Lake Bell to his daughters

Page Six revealed that Chris Rock went to Catch NYC following his Madison Square Garden performance.

Chris’ family was also on hand, including his two daughters. They reportedly mingled with Chris’ new love, Lake Bell. Also in attendance were Dave Chappelle, BET producer Steven Hill and Charlamagne Tha God.

The next day, paparazzi caught Lake and Chris arm-in-arm, fresh off the performance high of a successful sold-out show.