Kevin Federline denies ditching Britney Spears when she was pregnant, lawyer issues warning

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears share two children from their marriage. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears put her ex-husband Kevin Federline on blast in a now-deleted Instagram post, claiming that he refused to see her while she was pregnant.

However, the former dancer hit back, claiming that the allegation is not valid.

Earlier this month, Britney announced that she was pregnant with her fiancé Sam Ashgari, prompting a response from Federline.

Britney and Kevin were married for three years before it ended in 2007. The pop star filed for divorce the following year, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Kevin Federline threatens Britney with legal action over claim

Britney recalled a moment from her past with Kevin in a now-deleted post she shared on Instagram. The 40-year-old pop star accused Federline of refusing to see her while pregnant.

“My ex-husband wouldn’t see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video !!!” she wrote before revealing how their marriage ended in divorce.

“I got a text saying, ‘If you don’t divorce Kevin he will publicly do it to you’ … Since I hadn’t seen him in a while, I already knew it was over … I had my baby,” she wrote.

BRITNEY SPEARS IS DRAGGING THE HELL OUT OF KEVIN FEDERLINE, GET HIM AGAIN, GET HIM FOR ME pic.twitter.com/quPb2fyofU April 21, 2022

In a video obtained by TMZ, Federline’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan hits back at the pop star.

Kaplan claims that Federline supported Britney’s battle to end her conservatorship and called the singer’s claims “erroneous.”

He added that Britney said Kevin wanted nothing to do with her and their children “is completely the opposite of what’s true, she knows that.”

He issued a warning to Britney, saying, “She should be very careful about pursuing a dialogue that’s based on revisionist history.”

Kaplan said Kevin’s clapback has nothing to do with her relationship with Sam Asghari and that she didn’t need to inform him about her pregnancy.

Kaplan clarified that Federline’s issue is about their two sons, adding, “When [Britney] starts talking about the way things were when Jayden and Preston were infants that’s completely fabricated. Kevin is not going to let that stand by and let that be the portrayal of fact.”

The lawyer added that Kevin is not looking to pursue legal action against his ex-wife.

Britney Spears revealed she had perinatal depression

In a pregnancy announcement statement, Britney revealed that she had perinatal depression. Britney and Kevin share two sons: Preston and Jayden — who are now 16 and 15.

In an Instagram post, the singer revealed the diagnosis calling it “absolutely horrible” before praising the notion that it is okay for women to talk about those issues today.

Perinatal depression is a mood disorder that can affect some women during pregnancy and after childbirth.

The spectrum of the illness includes prenatal and/or postpartum depression, and symptoms can include sadness, anxiety, and fatigue.