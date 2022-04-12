Kevin Federline responds to Britney Spears pregnancy announcement

Kevin Federline has spoken out with his thoughts on Britney’s recent pregnancy announcement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency and ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kevin Federline, Britney Spears’ ex-husband, has wished her nothing but the best when it comes to her recent pregnancy announcement.

Spears and former backup dancer Federline were married from 2004 to 2006 and share two teenage sons – Sean Preston and Jayden.

Currently, Spears is engaged to her fiance Sam Asghari, who proposed to the singer in September of 2021. After some speculation from fans on social media, Spears announced on Instagram on Monday that she was pregnant.

Federline wished his ex-wife a ‘happy, healthy pregnancy’

Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, spoke with NBC News yesterday after the pregnancy announcement regarding Federline’s well wishes for Spears.

“Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post, he wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together,” Kaplan said.

On Monday, the Toxic singer posted a photo of a pink teacup surrounded by carnations to share the breaking news with her followers. After wondering why her stomach grew, despite losing weight for her and Asghari’s recent trip to Maui, Spears got a pregnancy test to prove if it was just a “food baby” or not.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it,” the Popstar wrote in her caption.

Spears went on in her caption to talk about the struggles in her previous pregnancies with Sean Preston and Jayden. “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression,” she wrote.

“I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

Sam Asghari jumped in to confirm Spears’ pregnancy

Although Spears made a statement on Instagram, after hinting at the idea in previous posts, some of her fans were still confused as to whether or not she was actually making a pregnancy announcement. “I literally can’t tell if she’s saying she’s pregnant or not,” one user wrote.

Similarly, another follower commented, “She always leaves people in confusion.”

However, Asghari chimed in shortly after to confirm that he is looking forward to their next steps as a growing family. Consistently referring to Spears as his “lioness,” Asghari posted a photo of three lions together to his feed with an accompanying caption about fatherhood.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do,” he wrote.

With an overwhelming amount of well wishes, even from her ex-husband Federline, it seems as if Britney will be surrounded by love and a powerful support system as she takes on her new pregnancy journey.