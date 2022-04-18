Britney Spears flaunts baby bump in floral sundress

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is finally showing off her baby bump! The 40-year-old pop princess thrilled fans as she announced her pregnancy earlier this month, and it looks like she’s showing.

Posting to social media over the weekend, the Toxic singer showed off her cute floral sundress style and appeared to peep the beginnings of a baby bump.

Britney Spears shows off Easter baby bump

It’s been a week since the Grammy winner confirmed she and Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together, although this is Spears’ third pregnancy. The blonde bombshell looked happy and healthy as she shared a series of home snaps for her 40.7 million followers today, glowing with her mom-to-be energy and sending fans rose emojis.

Britney posed from her tiled living room backed by a large rug. The Womanizer hitmaker wore an off-the-shoulder printed white sundress that perfectly flattered her frame, showing a black bra strap.

Opting for her usual vintage injection via a pendant necklace, the singing sensation wore her long locks all bombshell down her shoulders, posing with her hands near her belly – fans would likely argue a small bump is beginning to manifest.

Britney offered a better view of a sweetheart maxi dress and brown high heels with a swipe right, with the final shot showing her in charcoal culottes and a sheer blouse ensemble. Here, Britney flashed a dark bra beneath her see-through shirt.

Over 96,000 likes were left in just two hours.

Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement

April 11 marked Britney confirming she’s expecting.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” she told fans while sharing a photo of pink flowers and a cup of coffee. “I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’”

Adding that she’d taken a pregnancy test, Britney continued: “Uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant [pregnancy emoji] It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it.” Touching on her past pregnancies with teen sons Jayden and Sean, the Circus singer also said:

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then.” The singer also confirmed that his pregnancy would be full of yoga.