Kesha reveals she ‘almost died’ from ‘horrifying’ complications while freezing her eggs

Kesha had a terrifying near-death experience when her eggs were frozen at the beginning of this year.

She said she “almost died in January” from the experience.

She revealed this information in her Self cover story, but she remained vague.

The Tik Tok singer remained tight-lipped about her experience but revealed that after “a couple months,” she is “finally feeling recovered.”

Despite the vague details, she did reveal part of what went on with the procedure.

Apparently, she “developed an uncommon yet serious complication from the fertility procedure,” partly due to a weakened immune system.

After performing in the Bahamas, Kesha was “too weak to walk,” which was the first sign of complication.

Following the show, she spent nine days in a hospital in Miami but is still happy that she could take her reproductive health into her own hands and “honor [her] body.”

She noted, “Everyone probably has some semblance of feeling like you share what you’re going through, and, at the same time, it’s almost inviting people to have an opinion about it. I don’t have that perfectly mapped out.”

However, that’s not all she revealed in the interview.

Kesha opens up about a new partner

In the same interview, Kesha revealed that she is seeing someone but didn’t reveal the lucky man’s name.

Apparently, the relationship is going well, and she does enjoy his presence.

Plus, he helps her out when she’s being a bit irrational, as she detailed in a story from a few weeks ago.

“Sometimes, he has to have a face cream intervention and take them away from me,” she recalled. “The other weekend, I thought it would be a good idea — this was not a good idea — to cover my body in castor oil and do a mask.”

Kesha revealed a secret engagement

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Kesha had been engaged to a mystery man but called off the engagement.

She didn’t reveal too much information about the engagement, keeping true to her nature of keeping most of her personal life away from the media.

However, she did reveal that despite the brief engagement ending and resulting in a song on her new album, she and the mystery man are still friends.

The relationship is referred to in her song Too Far Gone, from her fifth album, Gag Order.

Aside from her brief engagement and new partner, Kesha’s personal life has remained personal as she continues to navigate her career.