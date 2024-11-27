Kelly Ripa tries to play matchmaker for this celebrity’s brother

LIVE with Kelly and Mark has had new episodes this week despite it being a holiday week.

While the host chat and Stump Mark are huge draws for the morning talk show, the hosts’ interactions with the celebrity guests often get juicy.

Kelly laid it all on the line when Scarlett Johansson stopped by to chat before the Thanksgiving holiday.

It’s no secret that Kelly is interested in twin telepathy, and since Scarlett is a twin herself, she asked whether she shared something like that with her brother.

Scarlett said it isn’t really a thing between them because she has a brother. There may have been more to it if she had an identical twin sister.

And the mention of Scarlett’s twin, Hunter, got the wheels rolling for Kelly.

Kelly Ripa offers up matchmaking skills

Kelly Ripa wears many hats, and being a matchmaker is one of them.

Who wouldn’t want someone who has been in a successful marriage in Hollywood to set them up with someone they think would be perfect?

When Scarlett Johansson revealed her brother was single, Kelly’s ears perked up immediately.

She had the perfect girl in mind for Hunter, and Scarlett seemed interested in the idea. And once Mark Consuelos figured out where his wife was going with the suggestion, he was all-in, too.

The three even joked they could be spending Thanksgiving together next year. For this year, though, Scarlett and family are celebrating at a restaurant where no one has to clean up for hours after the meal.

After that, the topic switched to Scarlett’s recent milestone birthday and how her husband, Colin Jost, surprised her with a party.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took LIVE to Palm Springs

It’s no secret that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos enjoy the time they spend in Palm Springs.

They recently took LIVE to Palm Springs to film a few shows and enjoy the warm weather. However, New York wasn’t as cold as it typically is, which irked Kelly, who was trying to avoid the winter weather for a bit.

It was clear they enjoyed filming LIVE in Palm Springs, and their guest list included some fun celebrities.

The West Coast differs from the East Coast, and Kelly and Mark like to visit both. Kelly, though, finds the warmer weather more appealing.

Hopefully, there will be more matchmaking opportunities for Kelly on future shows and updates on whether she successfully matched Hunter Johansson with her friend.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.