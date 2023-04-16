Kelly Ripa shares throwbacks as she says goodbye to Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have had a long run as the co-hosts of their successful morning show Live With Kelly and Ryan.

However, the ride has officially come to an end.

Ryan stepped in as permanent co-host back in 2017, and the two have built a solid dynamic over their years on air together.

In February 2023, Ryan announced that after much consideration, he felt it was time to step away from the show.

Since breaking the news of his departure, many wondered who would possibly be able to step in and fill the shoes Ryan would be leaving behind.

And as it turns out, Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, was up to the task, and it’s now been confirmed that he will be stepping in as Kelly’s new co-host.

Although it will be exciting to watch the husband-wife duo make their own mark on the long-running show, it’s a sad time for the cast and crew who are saying goodbye to Ryan Seacrest, and Kelly took the time to re-share some of her favorite moments during their time together.

Kelly Ripa shares some of her favorite moments while co-hosting Live with Ryan Seacrest

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kelly shared several slides that featured exciting moments for the duo throughout their hosting time together.

In one shot, Kelly took it all the way back to a Halloween special of Live where she and Ryan dressed up as Wednesday and Pugsley Addams from the ever-popular Addams Family.

Kelly and Ryan dressed as Wednesday and Pugsley Addams for a Halloween taping of Live. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

In another fun share, Kelly and Ryan posed on a stage where a massive audience filled theater seats behind them. For the elegant snap, Kelly donned a stunning navy blue pencil dress with sparkling blue pumps, while Ryan dazzled in a black and white tux with a matching bow tie.

Kelly and Ryan pose arm in arm on stage. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly also took the time to re-share a post from Mark’s Instagram account, which showed a group shot of himself, Kelly, and Ryan as they smiled for the photo op on the show’s set.

Kelly re-shared a shot from her husband, Mark’s IG Stories. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

And finally, Kelly shared another solo shot of herself and Ryan walking side by side and sharing a laugh.

Kelly and Ryan walk side by side and share a laugh. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly dances her way to fitness

Along with her stellar hosting skills and signature laugh, Kelly has also become known for her impressive physique.

The mom of three has long been complimented on her toned muscles and clear strength.

Part of Kelly’s fitness regime also includes dancing, which she’s shared several times on her social media.

With the help of her pal Anna Kaiser, Kelly regularly breaks a sweat and keeps her muscles active and strong.

In a post from February 2020, Kelly shared a video upload featuring the two and their friend Elsa Collins busting a serious move in a studio.

However, it was in the post’s caption that Kelly noted just how far their hard work had brought the three women.

“3 mothers. 7 children. 36 pack 😂💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 @elsamariecollins @theannakaiser,” she wrote in the caption.

In a more recent post over on Anna’s Instagram account, the pair documented yet another lengthy portion of their workout.

The caption explained the importance of consistency before Anna gushed about how Kelly continues to keep her inspired.