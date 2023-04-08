Kelly Ripa jokes that she and husband Mark Consuelos take ‘chastity vow’ to avoid ABC scandal

Kelly Ripa stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen for an appearance in the Clubhouse.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost was there to hang out with her friend and talk about the upcoming week on the show as her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, will be signing off for the last time.

News about Ryan leaving came earlier this year, and it was confirmed that Kelly’s real-life husband, Mark Consuelos, would step into the cohost spot.

As ABC gears up to switch gears with Live, there were plenty of questions on viewers’ minds.

And, because Andy is nothing if not messy, he decided to ask Kelly her thoughts about what happened with the GMA scandal between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

Without missing a beat, Kelly chimed in with her hilarious answer.

Kelly Ripa talks about the ‘chastity vow’ with Mark Consuelos

While Andy Cohen asked Kelly Ripa about her thoughts on the GMA3 scandal, he also gave his opinion. He believed ABC should have left them on the air because it would make for “compelling” television. However, the network axed them and found new cohosts for the third hour of Good Morning America.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s response had the What What Happens Live audience laughing. She said, “Mark and I have taken a vow of chastity while we’ll be working together because I know how ABC does not like TV partners banging on the side.”

Kelly Ripa calls Mark Consuelos joining Live with Kelly and Ryan ‘full circle’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will begin cohosting Live together earlier this month.

Seeing Ryan Seacrest sign off for the last time will be bittersweet, as the two have become incredibly close while cohosting together. However, Ryan revealed he stayed longer than he thought he would, and it was time to say goodbye and no longer be bi-costal.

After the big announcement and the news that Mark would be replacing Ryan, Kelly spoke out about the transition. She told US Weekly, “So many wonderful moments have happened while with ABC, so it only makes sense for us to come full circle and work together once again for the show that has given us so much joy and so many years of memories.”

She acknowledged the importance of the network in their lives, including being part of their love story. Kelly met Mark on the now-defunct ABC soap, All My Children. She played Hayley Vaughan, and he was Mateo Santos. The couple fell in love while being paired on the show and married in 1996.

Here’s to hoping Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos avoid scandals while airing on ABC.