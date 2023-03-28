Kelly Ripa put her toned abs and trim physique in a bikini while vacationing with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The talk show host shared a selfie with her longtime hubby, both of whom recently attended the 95th Academy Awards show.

The pair have never shied away from PDA and frequently show love for each other on social media.

The soap opera star recently opened up about their relationship in her new podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera.

In a recent Instagram Story share, Ripa and Consuelos appeared loved up as they soaked up the sun while wearing sunglasses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore a yellow bikini top while he went shirtless as the pair worked on their tan.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos work on their tan. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Consuelos, who replaces Ripa’s co-host Ryan Seacrest on Live next month, shared a snap of his wife in a Gucci bikini.

In the photo, which he shared on his Instagram Story, she paired the bikini with an unbuttoned white shirt and a matching hat.

Kelly Ripa looks ripped in a bikini. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos open up about their sex life on her new podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera

Ripa shared a teaser of the new podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, on her Instagram. In the premiere episode, she sat down with her husband to discuss their sex life.

In the same conversation, Consuelos talked about recently learning the difference between sex and intimacy.

“I’m going to blame it on the fact that I traveled so much,” Consuelos said of his new discovery, continuing:

“So a lot had to happen in the time that I was home. Sometimes I’d be home for a week, and so it wasn’t so pressed or two weeks, but sometimes I was home for 36 hours.”

“I wanted to get the intimacy in and the sex in, and so they became one in the same,” he added. “They became one and the same for such a long time.”

The couple married in May 1996, a year after they met on the set of the soap opera, All My Children.

The couple shares three children. They welcomed their first child, a son named Michael, in June 1997, a daughter named Lola in June 2001, and their youngest child, Joaquin, in February 2003.

Kelly Ripa announces Generational Gap Season 2

ABC is bringing back Kelly Ripa’s hosted game show for Season 2, and she made the announcement on her Instagram page earlier this month.

The deadline to apply to appear in the series has passed, and it’s expected to premiere in June.

Generation Gap is a game show in which children work with their grandparents to answer questions about pop culture for potential cash prizes.