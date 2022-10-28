Kelly Ripa channeled Morticia Addams. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs

Kelly Ripa looks amazing in everything she wears.

She has graced television screens for decades, and now, you can catch her daily on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

In honor of Throwback Thursday on social media, Kelly took it back to when she graced fans in a Morticia Addams costume alongside her handsome and hunky husband, Mark Consuelos, who was dressed as Gomez Addams.

Kelly went all in with her costume, looking stunning from every angle.

Typically blonde, the black wig was an interesting change for the petite talk show host.

As Kelly turned into Mark for their “Halloween tango,” her slender physique was unmistakable.

Kelly Ripa looks stunning as Morticia Addams

On her Instagram page, Kelly Ripa shared a throwback Halloween photo as the popular holiday approaches.

She captioned the post, “#tbt Halloween tango with Morticia and Gomez 🎃💀👻🦇🧛🏻‍♂️ #halloween #adamsfamily”

Kelly’s makeup was on point, reflecting the porcelain skin Morticia was known to have. That, coupled with the black wig, made her almost unrecognizable.

She stunned in head-to-toe black, consistent with the costume of her choice.

Her slender frame leaned into her husband, Mark, as the two prepared for a “Halloween tango” in the most adorable way.

Kelly Ripa releases memoir

After decades in show business, it’s typical to release a memoir, especially if you have a fan base like Kelly Ripa has these days.

She started on All My Children in 1990, where she met her husband, Mark Consuelos. They played Hayley and Mateo, who were lovers on the ABC soap. From there, their on-screen love spilled over into real love, and the couple married and welcomed three children.

Earlier this year, Kelly released her memoir, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, through Harper Collins. It’s all she’s posted about for weeks as she tours with the book and gets reviews from some of her closest friends.

In the book, she got candid about her marriage to Mark. While speaking to People, she said 25 was “too young to get married! On paper it should not have worked and when it didn’t work, we really worked at it. We fought for our marriage when it would have been easier to quit and throw in the towel. Listen, my parents have been married for 61 years and Mark’s parents have been married for 55 years. We didn’t know any other way.”

Kelly also discussed what it was like working opposite Regis Philbin, which didn’t land well for some. In fact, the daytime TV show host has gotten a lot of feedback about that portion of her memoir.

Through it all, Kelly Ripa has stayed true to herself and the stories that got her where she is today.