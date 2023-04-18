Kelly Ripa reveals why her children blocked her on social media

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s children aren’t interested in their social media content.

The Live! With Kelly and Mark, co-host revealed that she’s “pretty sure” that her three children with her husband Mark have both of them blocked on social media.

The couple, who were co-stars on All My Children, has reunited on screen with Live! With Kelly and Mark after Ryan Seacrest stepped down last week.

“I’m pretty sure they’ve blocked us,” Kelly said in an interview with E! News, continuing:

“When you have a news feed, and it says ‘suggest more or suggest this, like this or block this channel,’ I’m certain they have blocked any channel with any mention of our names. Just like they block us on social media, they block us any way they can.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also joked that her children have no idea that she is working with Mark on a new show.

The famous couple has been married for about 27 years and shares three adult children; sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 21.

Kelly and Mark have been an open book on social media when it comes to their personal life, and it comes as no surprise that their children would rather not hear some of their intimate tales.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos opened up about their ‘ludicrous’ FaceTime sex rituals

Last month on Kelly’s new podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, the couple opened up about how they coped when he was away from home for ten months filming Riverdale.

They confessed to creating “sexual rituals” that were “ludicrous over FaceTime.”

The beauty said that she became alarmed at her appearance on FaceTime and that she began to hang her computer from a ladder during their FaceTime sessions.

She added that the ladder allowed her to look up at her hubby during their online rituals.

Mark also joked that the only dealbreaker in their relationship was if she stop sleeping with him before adding that a medical condition is the only caveat.

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa get emotional on his final Live! Show

Ryan celebrated his last day as co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday in an episode filled with throwbacks and best bits from his six years on the show.

Kelly delivered an emotional speech at the end of the episode in which she told Ryan how much she loves him.

The 52-year-old insisted that her friendship with Ryan will not change as she considers him part of her family.

Ryan also confirmed that he feels like a family member and gushed about his former co-host’s leadership.

The media personality also passed his mug to Kelly’s husband, Mark, as the official passing of the baton.

Kelly also shared a montage on her Instagram with Ryan to commemorate their time on the show.

The 48-year-old announced in February that he was leaving Live! to focus on hosting American Idol.