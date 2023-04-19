Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos get roasted for first Live show together

The debut episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, starring married couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, has garnered mixed reviews.

While some All My Children fans gushed about the return of Hayley and Mateo, many viewers criticized the episode.

Viewers complained about the couple talking about themselves and accused Kelly of frequently interrupting her longtime husband.

Mark replaced Ryan Seacrest, who received an emotional farewell to the series on his last episode last Friday.

One observer reacting to a tweet about the episode said that it was painful to watch.

“Uggg no way I’m watching this show again!! All they ever do is talk about themselves.. kelly continues to interrupt! And ya mark sorry your no Ryan..Painful to watch 😪😪😪.”

Another commenter guessed that the show would not last and complained about the PDA between the couple.

“It won’t last and the fact that they are doing a lot of pda during the first segment are signs that something is going on in their relationship.”

A tweeter wasn’t impressed with Mark’s outfit on his debut.

“Can Mark please dress up for the show. Jean jacket?? Jeans?? I expected better from him. What is the goal to make it look like he could care less about the show??”

Twitter reacts to Kelly and Mark’s debut episode. Pic credit: @Queenbees2u/@Locoas/@bciminera3/@spohie_everine/Twitter

Mark Consuelos speaks out after his Live debut

Mark ignored the critics in his first comments after his Live With Kelly and Mark debut.

In an interview with Us Weekly, he gushed about working with his wife and told the outlet the pair felt “at ease” when they work alongside each other.

“This show today truly felt like home,” the 52-year-old said to the outlet, continuing: “I always feel at home with Kelly, but [working] together this morning just felt so right.”

Kelly also heaped praise on her husband, adding that she felt he did better than she thought he would, and she looks forward to a long partnership with Mark by her side.

In the debut episode, the TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas appeared as a guest, and the couple’s daughter Lola, 21, also appeared to support her parents.

The couple is also parents to sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20.

Andy Cohen cryptically offers support to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Andy Cohen seemingly supported his friends Kelly and Mark following their debut as co-hosts on the long-running series

In an Instagram Story post, shortly after the episode aired, Andy shared an illustration of Snoopy alongside the words, “KEEP your head UP!”

Andy Cohen cryptically supports Kelly and Mark. Pic credit: @bravoandy/Instagram

He did not mention the couple in the post, but the timing suggests that he was offering support to his friends.

Kelly recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo.