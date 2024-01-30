Kelly Clarkson’s weight loss highlighted by stylist who ‘got it right’

Kelly Clarkson’s stylist is the MVP.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host has been dressed to the nines since moving her show to the East Coast.

Not only have her outfits been amazing, but they have been tailored to her shrinking waist.

During a recent episode, Kelly Clarkson had Justin Timberlake as a guest. She donned a color-blocked stress with a belt around her waist. The outfit was a hit with viewers, who voiced their love for the ensemble on social media.

Following a nasty divorce, things have been difficult for Kelly, and it seems she has finally gotten her groove back.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A good stylist and a move to the opposite coast have changed things.

Kelly Clarkson’s color-blocked dress highlights recent weight loss

The stylist behind some recent outfits Kelly Clarkson wore is receiving high praise.

Kelly wore a color-block dress while hosting the show with guest Justin Timberlake. The Kelly Clarkson Show shared a clip of the two being funny together, and the comment section lit up with praise for Kelly’s dress.

One wrote, “Damn, your stylist is just killing your looks!”

Another said, “Best outfit ever!! You are killing it! Yay for your stylist .. she got it right !! Beautiful”

Pic credit: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

Kelly opened up about her new form-fitting wardrobe being tight, joking she couldn’t bend over.

Her recent weight loss has been a hot topic among her viewers, with them often weighing in on her wardrobe. On a recent show, Kelly donned a denim jumpsuit, highlighting her weight loss tremendously.

Kelly Clarkson enjoys New York City

A new year brought new changes to Kelly Clarkson’s life.

She moved The Kelly Clarkson Show from the West Coast to the East Coast so she and her children could relocate.

Living life in the hustle and bustle of Hollywood wasn’t her style, and New York City is much more her pace.

This year also ended the spousal support she was paying her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Their separation and subsequent divorce were brutal for Kelly, and leaving it behind is something she is likely quite happy to do.

From slimming down to moving to a new place with her two children, Kelly has taken everything in stride and appears to be genuinely happy in the place she is at. Keeping things normal for her kids is important, and that’s attainable while not living in Hollywood.

As long as her stylist keeps going, Kelly Clarkson is on her way to being a fashion icon.