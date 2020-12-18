Kelianne Stankus and Chase Mattson are engaged

TikTok star Kelianne Stankus and her boyfriend Chase Mattson are engaged.

Stankus took Instagram earlier in the week to share the news of her engagement with her 1.7 million followers.

She posted a photo showing her and Mattson together. The photo shows her wearing her engagement ring.

“I said yes to the man of my dreams. I can’t wait to spend forever with you,” Stankus wrote. “Yesterday was an absolute fairytale, thank you Chase and thank you to everyone that played a special part. 12-12-20… Future Mrs. Mattson.”

She also shared the news with her nearly 143,000 Twitter followers.

“I said yes to the love of my life,” she tweeted.

Chase Mattson also announced their engagement on his social media pages

Mattson also shared the news with his fans.

He uploaded a photo to his Instagram showing him kissing Stankus. Stankus holds out her hand to the camera to show off her engagement ring.

“Yesterday I asked the love of my life to marry me and she said YES!!!” Mattson wrote. “It was the hardest question I’ve ever had to ask anyone. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you @keliannestankus.”

Fans congratulate Stankus and Mattson

Many fans took to Instagram and Twitter to send congratulatory messages to Stankus and Mattson.

Hi kelianne congratulations I am so proud of you and I hope god bless you and your boyfriend witxch love and happiness and I am so excited what the future hold you and I love you so much pic.twitter.com/HdHPciF00Y — Karen (@Karen14059690) December 15, 2020

“I’m so happy for y’all two. I’ve been waiting for him to pop the question,” another fan tweeted.

Stankus was rumored to be dating Tayler Holder

Chase Mattson and Kelianne Stankus started dating in May 2020.

Stankus was previously rumored to be dating YouTuber Tayler Holder, but in a July interview with Hollywire she said they were currently only best friends.

“There’s history,” she said, “but now we are literally only best friends.”

Stankus was a gymnast and member of the U.S. National Acrobatic Gymnastic team.

Chase Mattson had a previous relationship with Devyn Jackson

Mattson is a model. He was previously in a relationship with Devyn Jackson. Mattson and Jackson share two daughters, Hazel, born in 2014, and Nora, born in 2017.

Not much is known about Devyn Jackson or why she and Mattson split. But she is active on Instagram, where she has more than 9,000 followers.

However, her Instagram page is currently set to private.

