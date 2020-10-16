Kayla Nicole pregnant: Nicole TV star announces pregnancy

YouTuber Kayla Nicole Jones of Nicole TV has shocked fans by announcing she’s pregnant. She’s almost seven months into her pregnancy.

The 19-year-old queen of the meme has hit the heights of social media celebrity in the last year or so. She has delighted fans with pranks, sketches, vlogs, and hilarious memes.

Fans have also been drawn to her hilarious facial expressions and whacky outfits combined with her down to earth goofy personality. Her jokes are often so relatable.

However, she surprised everyone yesterday when she told her 4.7 million followers on Instagram that she was expecting a baby.

The 19-year-old Alabama native announced the news on her Instagram Story by posting a series of shots where she proudly showed off her baby bump.

Many of her fans headed to Instagram and Twitter to register their surprise and offer congratulations.

Kayla Nicole Jones surprises all with baby bump

In one of the stories, she revealed she’d be seven months pregnant the next week.

She also posted a typically hilarious video where she played a twerking character who dramatically revealed her pregnancy to a friend.

“Why did you do this?” she implores.

“Why not” is the response.

View this post on Instagram Girl How tf you get pregnant 🤰🏾 A post shared by Nicole Tv (@kaylanicolejones) on Oct 15, 2020 at 11:26am PDT

Fans wondered, is Nicole TV pregnant?

Many fans were confused at first and wondered if the news was just one of her pranks. However, we can confirm it is real.

The YouTuber managed to keep it a secret for seven months, so fans were, understandably, shocked at the news. Fans were equally surprised and delighted, though.

One Twitter user called it a “cute shock.”

Another fan joked that they had only left social media for a week, yet, they’ve returned to learn that Kayla Nicole is both pregnant and engaged.

It’s been a big year for Kayla Nicole as she also announced her engagement earlier this year.

It’s unclear when she’ll be tying the knot with her partner, who goes by Luhkye on Instagram, but it seems they’ve already decided to start a family.

At the time of their engagement, Luhkye posted a quick video of the pair together and wrote: “I wanna take this time to show appreciation ￼to my rider 🤞🏾❤️. She the realest on my team no cap 💯 she really helping me become a better man and I’ll go to war about ya I love you, baby.”

