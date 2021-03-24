Katy Perry drops hints at possible collaboration with Taylor Swift during American Idol episode

Katy Perry hinted at a possible collaboration with Taylor Swift during American Idol. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Katy Perry teased fans with a comment she dropped during American Idol on Monday night.

After a duet round between contestants Athea Grace and Camille Lamb, Perry hinted at a possible collaboration with Taylor Swift, saying, “Imagine if Taylor and I work together, what we could do?”

Perry and Swift have only been back on good terms for the past few years after a feud began between the pop stars in 2012 when some backup dancers apparently left Swift’s tour to perform on Perry’s Prismatic tour.

Bad blood between the singers

Following the beginning of the feud, Swift put out the song Bad Blood in 2014, which is rumored to be aimed at Perry.

Swift told Rolling Stone in 2014, “For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’”

Swift went on to address the feud. “She did something so horrible. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational – you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

The Willow singer went on to discuss how she deals with emotions by putting them into her songs, saying, “Sometimes the lines in a song are lines you wish you could text-message somebody in real life. I would just be constantly writing all these zingers – like, ‘Burn. That would really get her.’ And I know people are going to obsess over who it’s about because they think they have all my relationships mapped out. But there’s a reason there are not any overt call-outs in that song. My intent was not to create some gossip-fest. I wanted people to apply it to a situation where they felt betrayed in their own lives.”

Putting the past behind them

Perry and Swift had seemingly reconciled in 2019 when they performed together in Swift’s music video for You Need to Calm Down.

“I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support,” Perry said about a letter she later wrote to Swift. “I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other.”

Perry shares a daughter, Daisy Dove, with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed Daisy in 2020.