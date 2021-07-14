Katy Perry celebrates Emmy nomination for her Inauguration show Celebrating America with throwback pictures

Katy Perry sang Firework at the Inauguration in January Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Katy Perry is basking in the glow of an Emmy nomination!

The Firework singer, 35, shared the exciting news on her Instagram page with some stunning throwback snaps.

The photos, which appeared to have been taken the night of President Biden’s inauguration, really showcased her glam side.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Katy was a knock-out in the old Hollywood-Esque ensemble, looking like an absolute goddess in a shimmery pale blue trench coat, baby blue silken gloves, and an exquisite pearl choker necklace adorning her neck.

Some pearl earrings topped off the regalia and the singer’s platinum-blonde locks were smoothed tightly down on her head, culminating at the nape of her neck in a perfectly spun bun.

Matte mauve lipstick and matching eye shadow were swiped perfectly across Katy’s lips and lids, with a hint of a similar color dashed upon her cheekbones, giving her just the right amount of color to make the whole package one incredible sight.

Katy Perry shared that she was ‘happy to have played a small part’ in the show

Katy shared the pictures to mark the Emmy nomination of Celebrating America, the show that came out of the Inauguration of President Biden back in January during which she performed along with megastars Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga.

Narrated by Tom Hanks, Celebrating America first aired on January 20, and showcased the big musical performances of the evening as well as speeches by President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and others.

In her caption, Katy wrote, “omg Celebrating America was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special Emmy! So happy to have played a small part in a big and BRIGHT night.”

Chrissy Teigen hilariously shared a story later in the spring about bumping into Katy after the event and accidentally offending the singer with a miscommunication about her performance.

Chrissy told Jimmy Fallon that while attempting to praise Katy for her role in the musical additions to the event she mentioned that she “typically hates fireworks” but had really enjoyed Katy’s singing.

According to Chrissy, Katy misheard her and thought she had said she hated the song Firework itself.

Katy has been promoting her new shoe collection while also taking time to enjoy family with Orlando Bloom

Recent posts from the singer have highlighted Katy’s seeming excitement for the launch of her new shoe collection which features some brightly colored footwear.

Mixed into her promotional updates have also been some super sweet snaps with her longtime love Orlando Bloom.

Just four days ago the singer posted a fun series to her Instagram page of her romping through Prague.

It seemed that Katy was tagging along with Orlando while he worked in the Czech Republic as she captioned the post with, “while daddy works mommy plays for dayyys in Praha.”

The pair have been engaged since 2019 and fans are eager to hear news of wedding details soon.