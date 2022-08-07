Katie Holmes spotted out holding hands with Bobby Wooten lll

Katie Holmes at iHeart Radio Z100s 2019 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III make a cute couple as they were seen holding hands this weekend.

The 43-year-old went public with the musician earlier this year after they were seen spending time together in New York City.

In June, the pair of lovebirds looked happy as they embraced each other on their red carpet debut.

Holmes couldn’t stop smiling at the premiere of Alone Together during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival with Wooten III at her side.

The Dawson’s Creek star usually keeps her relationships private after her marriage with Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012 garnered significant media attention.

Bobby Wooten III, while not a public figure, is an accomplished musician.

Katie Homles is all smiles in an oversized jumpsuit with Bobby Wooten III

Holmes and Wooten III were seen holding hands while going for a romantic stroll through Washington Square Park in New York City.

The hot couple looked smitten with each other as they headed to a late evening dinner. Pic credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

The pair look very happy in each other’s company as Kate Holmes flashed a smile as the pair enjoyed the weather.

The Hollywood actress looked youthful in a caramel oversized jumpsuit and black trainers.

She appeared to wear minimal makeup and was accessorized with small hoop earrings and bracelets on her wrists.

Wooten III rocked a green t-shirt along with beige pants and matching handbags he threw over his shoulder.

Adding a pair of black shoes, the Grammy-nominated musician also clutched onto a bottle of water during their stroll.

Following her divorce from Tom Cruise, Holmes dated actor and comedian Jamie Foxx for six years in a relationship that stayed under the radar.

They were first linked in 2013 before ending their relationship in 2019 without publicly acknowledging their romance.

Katie Holmes then went public with former boyfriend restauranteur Emilio Vitolo in 2020 before they split after about one year together.

When did Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III start dating?

It is unclear when the pair started dating, however, two months ago they made their red carpet debut and were first photographed together in April earlier this year.

According to E! News the pair met through friends but they appear to be serious as the actress had some rare PDA with her new boyfriend.

“They know some of the same people who connected them and so far, it’s working well,” the source said, continuing:

“Katie is excited about seeing someone and is very happy. It’s new, but it’s going well. She enjoys having someone in her life and he is very kind and good to her.”

She has one child, a daughter, with Tom Cruise named Suri.