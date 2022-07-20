Katie Holmes goes sheer in thigh-highs by a window

Katie Holmes posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Katie Holmes is stunning in a classy and sheer look while by a window.

The Dawson’s Creek sweetheart and ex to Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise delighted her fans with her Du Jour cover last week, posting a gorgeous shot of herself in a thigh-high outfit and looking far younger than her 43 years.

The fashionista, recently spotted in a $2,260 Chloe dress while in NYC, kept up her stylish streak as she was photographed smiling and by French windows, also thanking those involved in her latest shoot.

The Instagram photo showed Katie resting on a window ledge and overlooking daylit greenery.

Flashing her toned legs, the mom to Suri Cruise outfitted her trim frame in a partially sheer white top with vertical panel details, also adding in a tight white miniskirt, plus edgy thigh-highs with ribbed sock accents.

Posing with one hand to her head as she sent out a soft smile, the brunette added in hoop earrings and discreet makeup, writing:

“Thank you @matthewsprout @briesarawelch @djquintero @genevieveherr @natashawolff.”

Katie has been making headlines for the premiere of her latest movie, Alone Together – she both directs the film and stars in it and enjoyed its premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. The actress does, of course, always make headlines for her style, and being Tom Cruise’s ex affords a lifelong paparazzi involvement.

Katie Holmes says Tom Cruise divorce time was ‘intense’

Katie split from A-Lister actor Tom in 2012 – the couple shares 16-year-old daughter Suri. In 2020, Katie opened up to In Style, reflecting on her split, a time that also took her to NYC.

“That time was intense. It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it,” she revealed. “We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped us out, and that’s what I love about the city. There was one incredible moment when I think I actually cried. Suri was six or seven, and she was spending the night at a friend’s house while I was seeing the ballet at Lincoln Center. At 10 o’clock I got a call: ‘Mommy, can you come get me?’”

Katie Holmes living her best life in 2022

Holmes isn’t single, though.

She’s dating boyfriend Bobby Wooten III, this in the wake of failed romances with chef Emilio Vitolo and a private relationship with actor Jamie Foxx.