Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt spotted with kids for first time since birth of second child

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have been spotted out on a stroll with both of their children for the first time since welcoming their daughter Eloise last month.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt were pushing their daughters, one in a stroller and the other on a tricycle with a push bar, in Santa Monica for the outing. The Jurassic World star’s oldest son Jack, 5, whom he shares with Anna Faris, was not seen walking with the family.

This latest Chris Pratt sighting comes on the heels of the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere, where he was noticeably absent as he opted to skip the big day to stay with his growing family.

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger were seen in Santa Monica as they enjoyed a Sunday stroll with both of their daughters, Lila, 1, and Eloise, who is a newborn.

Pratt kept it casual in a long-sleeved black thermal shirt and black jogging pants as he pushed an infant stroller with a blanket covering their brand new baby girl.

Schwarzenegger also looked comfortable in an all-black outfit that included an oversized button-down shirt which she paired with tight black leggings for the walk. Initially, she was pushing Lila, who rode in a tricycle with a handlebar so her mom could steer.

The former Entertainment Tonight host was later spotted carrying Lila on her hip as they loaded baby gear into a black SUV.

Chris Pratt misses out on Jurassic World: Dominion premiere

This most recent Chris Pratt sighting comes on the heels of the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere, where he was notably absent. Pratt opted not to travel to promote what could be the last film of the franchise in order to spend time with his recently expanded family.

Instead, he hilariously photoshopped himself into the dinosaur’s mouth in a premiere photo featuring co-stars DeWanda Wise, Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Howard, Mamoudou Athie, director Colin Trevorrow and more.