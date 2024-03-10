Kate Middleton surfaces amid conspiracy theories to share a message of thanks

Everyone has wondered about Kate Middleton since she had her planned abdominal surgery almost two months ago.

Fans have been worried since there have been very few updates after Kensington Palace released the news that she would recover at least until Easter.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, the Palace doesn’t disclose many details when one of the senior royals falls ill, which seems to be the case with Kate.

The absence of information has resulted in several conspiracy theories floating around the internet, from the speculation that she is in a coma, had a facelift, or has left her husband and isn’t in England.

The unfounded rumors add another layer of worry about Kate because she is so essential to the royal family. She and her husband, Prince William, play a significant role in the monarchy, especially since William is next in line to the throne.

People Magazine reports that Sally Bedell Smith, a royal biographer, says of her, “She’s so central to the monarchy and the future.”

A photo of Kate and her children arrives on Mother’s Day

Sunday, March 10, is Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom and is a perfect time for a new photo of Kate to surface, quelling fears for her health.

The Palace has issued an adorable photo of Kate with her kids on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, which Prince William himself took.

The photo caption also includes a thank you from Kate: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. 📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024.”

It is a shame that William is not included in the family group since he is taking the photo. The last time an official family photograph was at Christmas, 2023, and it caused a stir because it seemed that Prince Louis was missing a finger.

Kate is featured in the photo with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and they all have beaming smiles for William.

Fans share their love and well-wishes for Kate

The royal fans love that the couple shared an update on Kate. One fan commented, “It seems Prince William is a great photographer.”

Another said, “I think it helps that his wife and kiddies are so beautiful.”

One said, “Ohhhh, what a magical photo. Happy Mother’s Day to the wonderful Princess of Wales.”

One last fan in the sample said, “Happy Mother’s Day to the future Queen of our hearts.”

Fans loved the social media share. Pic credit: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Everyone wishes Kate a Happy Mother’s Day and hopes she gets well soon!