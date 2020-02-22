Kate Middleton snubbed by Queen before Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Megxit

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Kate Middleton has something in common with Meghan Markle. Both Kate and Meghan have reportedly faced challenges in their relationship with Queen Elizabeth.

For Middleton, the issues with the Palace are said to have come long before Markle and Prince Harry exited the royal family in what is now known as “Megxit.”

Why Kate Middleton got snubbed by Queen

Years before Prince Harry asked Meghan Markle on the date that would change both their lives, Kate Middleton was dating Prince William.

And while it is Meghan who is now facing accusations of “wanting to be top dog” and desiring to “have her cake and eat it too” with regard to the royal family, Kate has faced similar accusations, according to the UK Express.

William and Kate were together for almost 10 years prior to their royal wedding day. But although Prince William wanted to date Kate, the Queen wanted him to wait until she had a proper career, according to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, author of The Making of a Royal Romance.

The matriarch of the royal family reportedly was concerned that she didn’t know much about Kate. And what she did know apparently did not impress her.

“Privately [the Queen] had grave concerns and believed that Kate needed to have a job and an identity in her own right before an engagement was announced,” said Nicholl.

Describing the Queen as “one of the hardest-working royals,” the royal author clarified that because Middleton did not have a full-time career, Kate was “unacceptable.”

And just like Meghan and Harry now, Middleton’s apparent desire to join the royal family while not appearing to have what the Queen regarded as a proper work ethic was compared to a desire to “have her cake and eat it too.”

Meghan Markle replaces Kate Middleton in getting snubbed

Fast-forward to the present, and now it is Markle who has attempted to cope with disapproval from the royal family following Megxit. In contrast, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is now viewed as a respected member of the Firm, as the royal family is known.

One talk radio host, Mike Graham, even predicted that Meghan is “raging” at the Queen forbidding Markle and Prince Harry from utilizing their brand Sussex Royal for profit, reported the UK Express.

“One of the things I think we have learned about Meghan Markle is she doesn’t like being told what to do,” claimed Graham. “One of the reasons we are told that she left the Royal Family is because she wasn’t that comfortable about not being the top dog and not being able to pull everybody’s strings and get what she wanted.”

Along with that allegation, the radio host claimed that Meghan will be “really raging” about the battle over using the brand name Sussex Royal.

Ironically, amid the brouhaha over the brand name, it is Markle rather than Middleton has worked at a full-time career for years. And it is Meghan rather than Kate who reportedly met with the Queen’s approval before Harry proposed.

Now, as Kate and William prepare for his role as King in the future, it’s tempting to wonder how Kate will feel when and if her son dates a woman without a “proper” career path.